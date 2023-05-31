Ska Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With Orchestra

On June 1, 2023, the group is releasing a live version of David Bowie’s masterpiece Heroes to commemorate Pride Month.

By:
New York City Ska band Not From Concentrate is releasing a single on June 1st to celebration of Pride Month is the United States.

Last year, the power trio exploded in the underground with its song Clark Kent, released on Transgender Day of Visibility 2022 (March, 31st). Clark Kent tells the story of Vocalist/Guitarist James Aurelia realizing their true self and proceeding to come out as a Transgender individual in 2019.

On June 1, 2023, the group is releasing a live version of David Bowie’s masterpiece Heroes to commemorate Pride Month. Unlike any of NFC’s earlier works, this release features The Richmond County Orchestra, led by Maestro Aurelia, with full orchestral arrangement by Mr. Chris Rinaman.

The original performance took place as part of “RCO Rocks” and was captured live at Snug Harbor Music Hall in Staten Island. The artwork for the release was taken by NFC’s Bassist Alan-Arthur Aurelia and showcases the iconic “Ska Against Transphobia” made popular by Ska musician JER.

Look for NFC’s version streaming everywhere, and for purchase on notfromconcentrate.bandcamp.com & their official website  www.nfcskrunge.com June 1st!  

Listen to "Clark Kent" here:



