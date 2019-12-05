Sk8 Unveils Latest Single 'XXX'

After officially announcing a joint venture deal between his own label, Alignment Records, and Art@War/Atlantic Records, Omaha, NE born rap-singer SK8 has released his latest single, "XXX," alongside a stunning companion visual.

The Taylor Gang affiliate's latest offering follows previous songs "Private Party (feat. 24hrs)" and "Mood (feat. YK Osiris)," as well as their accompanying videos.

SK8 also released "Omme" alongside a companion video which features multi-platinum, Grammy nominated rap superstar and Taylor Gang boss Wiz Khalifa, with whom SK8 joined on his "Decent Exposure Tour" this past summer.

All of the above tracks will make an appearance on SK8's highly-anticipated, forthcoming EP, SK8 SOUNDS, arriving in the new year via Alignment/Art@War/Atlantic Records.

Watch the new visual for 'XXX' here:





