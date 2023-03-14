Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sixthman & Joe Bonamassa Announce Lineup for Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX

Fans are urged to sign up for the Pre-sale now, to lock in a reservation time before cabins sell out.

Mar. 14, 2023  

3x GRAMMY® nominated guitar legend Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, is proud to present the ninth voyage of the biggest Blues-Rock party at sea, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA IX sailing March 18-22, 2024, from Miami, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico aboard the luxurious Norwegian Pearl. Fans are urged to sign up for the Pre-sale now, to lock in a reservation time before cabins sell out. Visit www.bluesaliveatsea.com for more information.

Hosted and curated as always by the Blues Titan himself Joe Bonamassa, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA IX will feature four days and nights of onboard live performances and unforgettable collaborations by such blues-rock icons as Joe Bonamassa, Grace Potter, Black Country Communion, Marshall Tucker Band, John Oates, King King, Jimmy Vivino, Jackie Venson, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Daddy Long Legs, Jack Barksdale, with many more to be announced.

The reunion of Joe Bonamassa with his supergroup Black Country Communion (Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham and Derek Sherinian) comes after a 7-year hiatus as a special treat for the fans upon recent speculation of a new album in the works.

In addition, the event will feature unique activities to geared towards the ultimate music aficionado, including once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, intimate performances, exclusive all-star show, autograph sessions, guest jams, guitar clinics, craft spirit tastings, and much more.

The Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA IX the most deluxe cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, Cruisers will have the chance to enjoy a exhilarating shore excursions in Cozumel, Mexico, renowned for fantastic fishing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities and exploring historic Mayan ruins. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

KEEPING BLUES ALIVE AT SEA IX will once again benefit the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), dedicated to providing students and teachers and musicians the resources and tools needed to further music education. Founded by Bonamassa in 2011, KTBA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to fuel the passion for music by funding programs and scholarships for students and teachers who possess the desire, but lack the resources or access to achieve their potential within music education.

Through generous corporate sponsorships by industry powerhouses Ernie Ball Strings, Guitar Center, J&R Adventures, and individual donors, KTBA has been able to offer weekly donations to music classrooms and merit-based scholarships all over the United States, reaching over 80,000 students in all 50 states through the funding of over 450 unique projects.

In 2020, KTBA took its mission a step further by forming the Fueling Musicians Program, an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing financial assistance for essential living expenses, the Fueling Musicians Program has helped over 350 struggling musicians with immediate cash payments of $1,500. KTBA plans to make the Fueling Musicians Program a permanent part of the organization to help struggling musicians get on the road.

For more information, please visit keepingthebluesalive.org.

KEEPING BLUES ALIVE AT SEA IX

March 18-22, 2024

Sailing from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico aboard the Norwegian Pearl

Lineup:

Joe Bonamassa

Grace Potter

Black Country Communion

Marshall Tucker Band

John Oates

King King

Jimmy Vivino

Jackie Venson

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Daddy Long Legs

Jack Barksdale

+ More To Be Announced



