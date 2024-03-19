Sixthman And Vibee Set 'Boots On The Water' Cruise

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, and Vibee, the Live Nation-founded music-led destination experience company, have announced Boots on the Water, a five-day honky tonk adventure on the high seas sailing February 8-13, 2025 from Miami, FL to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Gem. First Round Pre-sale Signups are open now through March 31 at 11:59 pm (ET).

Final Round Pre-sale Signups will conclude April 3 at 11:59 pm (ET) with the public on-sale beginning April 5 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at www.bootsonthewatercruise.com. Those who book before April 7 will receive $100 off their cabin (per person) and a $50 shore excursion credit (per room.)

Boots on the Water will showcase a stellar slate of concerts from Country legends, unique collaboration shows, and a wide range of fan experiences alongside top artists. The rhinestone-studded voyage boasts an all-star lineup that includes Big & Rich Featuring Gretchen Wilson, Craig Morgan, Jo Dee Messina, Lonestar, Montgomery Gentry Featuring Eddie Montgomery, Pam Tillis, Little Texas, Suzy Bogguss, Sarah Gayle Meech, and more.

The fully immersive schedule of events will consist of an array of activities such as: Whiskey Tastings; The Big Game Watch Party; Panel with Agents, Managers, and Artists; Toby Keith Tribute Show; Acoustic Mornings; Line Dancing with Boot Scoot USA; Silent Disco with Shut Up & Dance; Live Band Karaoke with Boot Scootin' Boogie Nights; Bellyflop Contest with Jo Dee Messina; Cruise Kickoff Tailgate; Stories Behind The Songs Podcast Recording; and Theme Nights.

There will also be special Songwriter's Sessions presented by Nashville's famed The Listening Room Café, featuring Kelly Archer, Phil Barton, Chris Blair, Chris DeStefano, Brett James, AJ Kross, Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley, Tim Nichols, Liz Rose, and Stephony Smith. So grab your Stetson, dust off your boots, and join Sixthman and Vibee for a vacation that promises Southern hospitality, great music, and memories that will last a lifetime.

“Fun, sun, and boot scootin' on the pool deck while island hopping through the Caribbean immersed in all things country music, now that sounds like a vacation,” said Jeff Cuellar, Sixthman CEO.

Norwegian Gem will pull out all the stops for the Country Music floating festival, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Gem Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.

“Vibee and Sixthman have joined forces to bring the spirit of country music and the iconic Nashville scene to the seas,” said Harvey Cohen, President of Vibee. “‘Boots on the Water' guests will have the opportunity to not only see an incredible slate of ‘90s and 2000s country artists and talented songwriters perform up-close but will do so while traveling in the paradise of the Caribbean! Music is always at the center of the Vibee experience, and we're excited for adventurers to join us and some of their favorite artists on this unique journey.”

Beyond the onboard experience, Boots on the Water cruisers will have the chance to enjoy unforgettable shore excursions in Nassau, Bahamas (the ultimate vacationer's paradise with its laid-back vibes, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters) and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas (offering gorgeous white sand beaches, ideal for snorkeling and swimming with pigs). Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Guests will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

BOOTS ON THE WATER

Sailing February 8-13, 2025

From Miami, FL To Nassau And

Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas

Aboard Norwegian Gem

Lineup:

Big & Rich Featuring Gretchen Wilson

Craig Morgan

Jo Dee Messina

Lonestar

Montgomery Gentry Featuring Eddie Montgomery

Pam Tillis

Little Texas

Suzy Bogguss

Sarah Gayle Meech

Hosted by Lorianne Crook of Crook & Chase

Plus Songwriters presented by Nashville's The Listening Room Café:

Kelly Archer

Phil Barton

Chris Blair

Chris DeStefano

Brett James

AJ Kross

Lee Thomas Miller

Wendell Mobley

Tim Nichols

Liz Rose

Stephony Smith

ABOUT SIXTHMAN:

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands.

These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas.

In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2024 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net.

ABOUT VIBEE:

Vibee builds unforgettable destination experiences for fans around the world. Founded by Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, Vibee provides fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the best music and entertainment events on land and sea. From curated activations to bespoke festival packages, Vibee creates transformative moments in the most sought-after destinations.