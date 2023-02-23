Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sir Chloe Confirms Debut Album 'I Am the Dog' & New Song 'Hooves'

Sir Chloe Confirms Debut Album 'I Am the Dog' & New Song 'Hooves'

The album is slated for release May 19.

Feb. 23, 2023  

I Am The Dog, the debut album from Sir Chloe-the project of vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Dana Foote-is slated for release May 19 via Atlantic Records-pre-order/pre-save it here. Today, they share a new song, the album's lead single, "Hooves."

Additionally, Sir Chloe confirms support for a coheadline tour with Phoenix and Beck alongside Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood and Jenny Lewis-see full routing below.

Made with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) with songwriting contributions from Teddy Geiger (Caroline Polachek, Sylvan Esso, Lizzo) and Sarah Tudzin (Weyes Blood, Amen Dunes, Slowdive), I Am The Dog encapsulates the thrilling paradoxical nature of Sir Chloe.

Thematically, the album grapples with finding control in the innate chaos of life, highlighting and interrogating this tension, only to destabilize it and opt for chaos once again. Anchored by Foote's emotional and dynamic voice, the album toes the line between expression and concealment, making a fetish of the unsaid with lyrics that are simultaneously frank and ambiguous. With this constant push and pull propelling the album forward, Foote's aim isn't to be at rest but rather to ask why she cannot be.

Foote put Sir Chloe together in college to serve as her senior thesis, going on to write the band's first major hits "Michelle"-which has accumulated more than 180 million streams on Spotify-and "Animal" on the floor of her dorm room. The rest of the songs on Sir Chloe's 2020 EP Party Favors were recorded in a warehouse that the band transformed into a recording space with just $100 and sheer will.

Following the success of the EP and two additional singles in 2022, the band-which consists of Foote, Emma Welch, Teddy O'Mara, Palmer Foote and Austin Holmes-toured arenas with Portugal. The Man and alt-J, opened for the Pixies and headlined two tours of their own in the United States and Europe, with sold out stops in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Amsterdam and more.

Sir Chloe Tour Dates

August 3-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
August 5-Concord, CA-Concord Pavilion*
August 7 -Los Angeles, CA-Kia Forum*
August 8-San Diego, CA-Viejas*
August 11-Phoenix, AZ-Footprint Center*
August 12-Las Vegas, NV-Michelob Ultra Arena*
August 15-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks*
August 18-Rogers, AR-Walmart Amp*
August 20-Houston, TX-Cynthia Woods Pavilion*
August 21-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion*
August 22-Austin, TX-Moody Center*
August 31-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion*
September 2-Detroit, MI-Pine Knob Music Theater*
September 3-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage*
September 5-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall*
September 6-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall*
September 8-Philadelphia, PA-Mann Music Center*
September 10-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion*
* with Phoenix & Beck

Photo credit: Grant Spanier



Netflix Partners With NFL For QUARTERBACK Series Photo
Netflix Partners With NFL For QUARTERBACK Series
This year, the series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families.
Iceland Airwaves Announces Blondshell, NANNA, Yard Act, Squid, Lime Garden & More For Photo
Iceland Airwaves Announces Blondshell, NANNA, Yard Act, Squid, Lime Garden & More For 2023 Lineup
Iceland Airwaves 2023 has announced the first names heading to Reykjavík's iconic downtown home for the beloved tastemaker festival. Taking place from 2-4 November 2023, Iceland Airwaves brings together the best in local Icelandic talent alongside emerging global acts.
Christine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative Era Photo
Christine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative Era
The multifaceted French phenomenon Christine and the Queens announces the American live debut of his new creative era. On top of his highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival return for the third time, he’ll perform live in San Francisco on 4.13 and will play Coachella side shows in San Diego on 4.18 and LA’s Fonda on 4.19.
Fake Names Share New Single Cant Take It Photo
Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'
Fake Names is comprised of members Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring.) Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Partners With NFL For QUARTERBACK SeriesNetflix Partners With NFL For QUARTERBACK Series
February 22, 2023

This year, the series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families.
Reba McEntire Joins THE VOICE as Mega-Mentor As Series Announces Competition ChangesReba McEntire Joins THE VOICE as Mega-Mentor As Series Announces Competition Changes
February 22, 2023

Reba joins superstar coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds as each team prepares for the Knockouts that begin April 17.
Christine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative EraChristine and the Queens Announces the American Live Debut of His New Creative Era
February 22, 2023

The multifaceted French phenomenon Christine and the Queens announces the American live debut of his new creative era. On top of his highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival return for the third time, he’ll perform live in San Francisco on 4.13 and will play Coachella side shows in San Diego on 4.18 and LA’s Fonda on 4.19.
Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'Fake Names Share New Single 'Can't Take It'
February 22, 2023

Fake Names is comprised of members Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring.) Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Daydream Review Shares Single 'No Eternity' Ahead of Debut LPDaydream Review Shares Single 'No Eternity' Ahead of Debut LP
February 22, 2023

Chicago-based psych-pop multi-instrumentalist Elijah Montez, the frontman and sole songwriter of Daydream Review shares a new hypnotic single 'No Eternity' out everywhere now, that aims to imagine a future beyond a discouraging past and present. Daydream Review will be taking the new music around his home city of Chicago, IL this spring.
share