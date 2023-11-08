Sinkane Returns With New Single 'Everything Is Everything'

Sudanese-American musician Sinkane releases his new single “Everything is Everything,” launching a new era of exciting global music. Released via City Slang, “Everything Is Everything” is the first original Sinkane track since the release of the last album Dépaysé in 2019.

Written and composed by bandleader Ahmed Gallab, and featuring vocalist Tru Osborne, “Everything is Everything” is an acute reflection of life as a Black person in America. Sinkane opens the jazzy ballad “We're here again / Ain't nobody listenin'… Y'all only know our names from hashtags'' before taking a hopeful turn; “The tides of change / Serve great purpose in our every day / My people, we will find our way.”

Sinkane makes thought provoking yet crowd-moving music that demands to be celebrated and enjoyed live. The new single follows on the heels of a sold-out, three night residency at Public Records in Brooklyn. For the “Everything Is Everything” music video, which is also out today, Sinkane wove together footage from these performances put through a groovy acid filter to match the song's funky charm.

On “Everything is Everything” and the new music to follow, Sinkane assembled the who's who of musicians and collaborators which include The Beastie Boys' Money Mark, jazz fusion maestro Casey Benjamin, guitarist/producer Mikey Freedom Hart, Phony Ppl's Aja Grant, percussionist Meia Noite, organist Shedrick Mitchell, former bandmate Amanda Khiri, and singers Bilal, STOUT, Tru Osborne, Hollie Cook.

He has also created an all-star six piece band called The Message, who support Sinkane live. Band members include: Ronnie Lanzilotta (bass), Dave Palazola (drums), Patt Carr (keys), Asher Kurtz (guitar), Ifedayo Gatling (vocalist), Jessica Harp (vocalist).﻿

ABOUT SINKANE

Ahmed Gallab of Sinkane has always paved his own way, defying all odds and surpassing expectations. With seven albums under his belt and an illustrious career as a composer, producer, and band leader, he has orchestrated remarkable projects.

From the resounding revival of William Onyeabor, where a band played without the original main members (take that, Abba!), to writing a musical for the Roald Dahl Foundation, Gallab's journey has been extraordinary. Born to Sudanese parents and raised as a hardcore skate punk kid in Ohio, he is preparing to bring forth his latest opus.

Sinkane fuses elements of krautrock, prog rock, electronica, reggae, free jazz and funk rock with Sudanese pop to create music inspired by his unique experiences. Despite–or, rather, because of–his unclassifiable sound, The City Slang signee is championed by a multitude of musical legends.

Prior to embarking on his solo career, he worked with Eleanor Friedberger, Caribou, of Montreal, Born Ruffians, and Yeasayer as a session musician. As Band Leader and Music Director of the Atomic Bomb! Band, he's collaborated with rotating group members including David Byrne (of Talking Heads), Money Mark (of the Beastie Boys), Damon Albarn (of Blur and Gorillaz), Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange and Lightspeed Champion), Alexis Taylor (of Hot Chip), Charles Lloyd, Amadou and Mariam, Jamie Lidell, Pharoah Sanders, Joshua Redman, among many many others.

His upcoming endeavor took him nearly five years to complete, amid a breakdown, a pandemic, therapy, marriage, and the assistance of a brilliant ensemble of musicians and artists, including the likes of Money Mark and others. Gallab's music is his personal story, but it's also everyone's story. This truly universal approach leaves no room for irony or cynicism. Fueled by Gallab's very heartbeat, it erupts into an ambitious, dazzling sound only conceivable by Sinkane.

Photo credit: Chloe Morales-Pazant