Singer-Songwriter Todd Greene Releases Newest Single 'Talk To Me'

Americana singer/songwriter Todd Greene recently released his newest single "Talk To Me" (co-produced by Gabe Burdulis). You can listen to the song HERE!

With pining lyrics like in your eyes, there's terror, and I will be the bearer of your history, Todd's newest release tells the tale of yearning for a connection.

"Talk To Me is about being there for someone without any kind of judgement," Todd explains. "Communication is key to any kind of relationship and if you don't talk to one another, it will all go south."

The song, which was recorded at The Bomb Shelter Studio in Nashville, features Seth Taylor (Mountain Heart) on mandolin, Gabe Burdulis (Brittney Spencer) on electric/slide guitar, Eva Jerde (Zeona Road) on background vocals, Megan Jane (Brittney Spencer) on drums/percussion, Andrew Brown (Morgan Evans) on bass and Gabe Baker on cello. The mastering was done by Britt Edwards at Britt Edwards Media.

Todd will also be featured in "Singing Upstream," an upcoming documentary produced by Jeff Pulver in New York City. The film will spotlight several independent artists who are navigating the music industry. No release date has been announced yet.

Raised in a musical family in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Todd Greene discovered the art of song at a young age. His affinity for the acoustic guitar and the singer/songwriters of the era compelled him to hone his craft. Today, he is an engaging performer with introspective original songs and a rich voice that is steeped in rhythm & blues. He is truly an original American storyteller and captivating artist.

Todd released his newest single "Talk To Me" on March 21, 2023.

