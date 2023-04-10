Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer-Songwriter Todd Greene Releases Newest Single 'Talk To Me'

Todd's newest release tells the tale of yearning for a connection.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Singer-Songwriter Todd Greene Releases Newest Single 'Talk To Me'

Americana singer/songwriter Todd Greene recently released his newest single "Talk To Me" (co-produced by Gabe Burdulis). You can listen to the song HERE!

With pining lyrics like in your eyes, there's terror, and I will be the bearer of your history, Todd's newest release tells the tale of yearning for a connection.

"Talk To Me is about being there for someone without any kind of judgement," Todd explains. "Communication is key to any kind of relationship and if you don't talk to one another, it will all go south."

The song, which was recorded at The Bomb Shelter Studio in Nashville, features Seth Taylor (Mountain Heart) on mandolin, Gabe Burdulis (Brittney Spencer) on electric/slide guitar, Eva Jerde (Zeona Road) on background vocals, Megan Jane (Brittney Spencer) on drums/percussion, Andrew Brown (Morgan Evans) on bass and Gabe Baker on cello. The mastering was done by Britt Edwards at Britt Edwards Media.

Todd will also be featured in "Singing Upstream," an upcoming documentary produced by Jeff Pulver in New York City. The film will spotlight several independent artists who are navigating the music industry. No release date has been announced yet.

Raised in a musical family in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Todd Greene discovered the art of song at a young age. His affinity for the acoustic guitar and the singer/songwriters of the era compelled him to hone his craft. Today, he is an engaging performer with introspective original songs and a rich voice that is steeped in rhythm & blues. He is truly an original American storyteller and captivating artist.

Todd released his newest single "Talk To Me" on March 21, 2023.

For more information, visit www.toddgreenemusic.com and follow Todd on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.



MUNA Cover Celine Dions My Heart Will Go On Photo
MUNA Cover Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On'
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Celine Dion’s hit “My Heart Will Go On,” the band delivered a spellbinding and emotional cover of the song for Triple j’s Like a Version. MUNA kicked off the first date with Taylor Swift as part of her already iconic Eras tour in Texas last week. They will be joining Swift on nine dates across the US.
Ralo Unveils New Single Street Honors Featuring Jadakiss Photo
Ralo Unveils New Single 'Street Honors' Featuring Jadakiss
One of the most needed voices on the Atlanta rap scene, Ralo has released his latest track, “Street Honors,” featuring Jadakiss. 97 Months follows Ralo 2021 project release Political Prisoner, which featured T.I., 2 Chainz, Jacquees, Mozzy, Bigga Rankin, Derez De’Shon, and Jessica Dime.
OBITUARY Release Spatial Audio Version of New Album Dying of Everything Photo
OBITUARY Release Spatial Audio Version of New Album 'Dying of Everything'
OBITUARY have released a new spatial audio version of their newest 2023 critically acclaimed album, 'Dying of Everything.' In a new step forward for unforgiving Death Metal, 'Dying of Everything''s spatial audio mix allows for more immersion, providing an advanced surround sound experience.
Jaye Madison to Release MIRЯOR: VISION EP Photo
Jaye Madison to Release 'MIRЯOR: VISION' EP
Recorded at Revolver Recordings in Los Angeles with Grammy-Award winning producer and mixer Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz), Co-producer Dean Dinning and Josh Daubin of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Michael Ward (Guitar) of The Wallflowers, and songwriter Dalton Cyr (Piano and Guitar).

More Hot Stories For You


Grammy- Winning Roc Nation Artist Victory Drops New Single Grammy- Winning Roc Nation Artist Victory Drops New Single "Just Like In Heaven" From Forthcoming Sophomore Album
April 10, 2023

Today, Grammy Award winning Victory drops her new single, 'Just Like In Heaven' from her upcoming sophomore album that will be released this spring. The track showcases Victory's distinct and soulful vocals, bringing the full measure of her talent that blends gospel, blues, folk, pop, and soul musical styles.
Eve Simpson To Release Debut EP 'All Her Strange' April 14Eve Simpson To Release Debut EP 'All Her Strange' April 14
April 10, 2023

South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her highly-anticipated debut EP, 'All Her Strange,' set for release on April 14th. Simpson balances her transformative storytelling and inspiration between the two worlds she inhabits, a technique derived from Joni Mitchell's Woodstock-esque playfulness, and the honest vulnerability of songwriter's Laura Marling and Carole King.
Sarina Releases Uplifting Ballad 'Melancholy Roads (No More)'Sarina Releases Uplifting Ballad 'Melancholy Roads (No More)'
April 7, 2023

Tokyo-based artist Sarina pulls at listeners' heartstrings with her uplifting new ballad, 'Melancholy Roads (No More),' out 17th March 2023 via Sony Japan.
Scarlett Sullivan Releases New Single 'Problems'Scarlett Sullivan Releases New Single 'Problems'
April 7, 2023

Fourteen-year-old pop artist Scarlett Sullivan continues to make her mark on the alternative pop scene with her hard-hitting heartbreak anthem, 'Problems.'
Justin Meyer Releases Single 'Friends With Fear'Justin Meyer Releases Single 'Friends With Fear'
April 7, 2023

Brooklyn-based artist, producer, and engineer Justin Meyer embraces uncertainty with his quarter-life crisis anthem, 'Friends With Fear,' out now across platforms.
share