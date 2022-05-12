Singer-Songwriter Poly Styrene to Be Made into Figurine
The artist, the frontwoman for UK punk band X-Ray Spex, will be made into a Throbblehead.
Poly Styrene, singer-songwriter and frontwoman for the UK's legendary X-Ray Spex, is now officially a Throbblehead. Limited to 500 numbered units, Poly stands at 7 inches tall, and is made of solid polyresin. Sculpted in one of her classic original outfits, braces, and army helmet, Poly comes in a full color collector's box. Check out the full promo video HERE.
Celeste Bell, Poly's daughter and Director / Screenwriter of the new documentary I AM A CLICHE said, "Working with Aggronautix on the Throbblehead of my mum was a pleasure from start to finish. It's wonderful to see the finished product that has really captured my mother's spirit and unique look!"
Mike Watt, bass player and co-founder of the legendary Minutemen (along with D. Boon), is once again available in Throbblehead form. V2 is limited to 500 numbered units, stands at 7 inches tall, and is made of solid polyresin. Accurately sculpted right down to his setta sandals and Wattplower bass, Watt flashes a "W" with his starboard hand (a symbol of "we") as he shreds. Click HERE for a special message from WATT!
The following Throbbleheads are now expected to arrive in late May or June...
The pandemic continues to complicate / delay nearly every aspect of production and delivery, not to mention the rising costs of international freight and shipping.