Singer-Songwriter Poly Styrene to Be Made into Figurine

The artist, the frontwoman for UK punk band X-Ray Spex, will be made into a Throbblehead.

May. 12, 2022  
Poly Styrene, singer-songwriter and frontwoman for the UK's legendary X-Ray Spex, is now officially a Throbblehead. Limited to 500 numbered units, Poly stands at 7 inches tall, and is made of solid polyresin. Sculpted in one of her classic original outfits, braces, and army helmet, Poly comes in a full color collector's box. Check out the full promo video HERE.

Celeste Bell, Poly's daughter and Director / Screenwriter of the new documentary I AM A CLICHE said, "Working with Aggronautix on the Throbblehead of my mum was a pleasure from start to finish. It's wonderful to see the finished product that has really captured my mother's spirit and unique look!"

Mike Watt, bass player and co-founder of the legendary Minutemen (along with D. Boon), is once again available in Throbblehead form. V2 is limited to 500 numbered units, stands at 7 inches tall, and is made of solid polyresin. Accurately sculpted right down to his setta sandals and Wattplower bass, Watt flashes a "W" with his starboard hand (a symbol of "we") as he shreds. Click HERE for a special message from WATT!

The following Throbbleheads are now expected to arrive in late May or June...

  • Descendents - Milo Everything Sucks
  • Refused - Dennis Lyxzen
  • H20 - Toby Morse
  • Misfits - Fiend
  • D.O.A. - Joe "shead" Keithley V2

The pandemic continues to complicate / delay nearly every aspect of production and delivery, not to mention the rising costs of international freight and shipping.

FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $100 (US) and $150 (International).

Most US orders ship via USPS and are sent within a day or two of purchase. International orders are shipped via FedEx International Mail Service. Delivery can take up to 8 weeks and no tracking number is provided by this service. This is done to reduce shipping costs. If you require faster shipping or shipping with tracking, please contact us for a shipping cost.

AGGRONAUTIX

www.aggronautix.com

Since 2009, AGGRONAUTIX has been creating limited-edition Throbbleheads of legendary punks and rock'n'roll rebels. Over 50 unique designs and 50,000 dolls later, AGGRONAUTIX continues to explore the realm of limited-edition collectibles for adult music fans. "Purveyors of Polyresin" AGGRONAUTIX will continue to seek opportunities with anyone, anywhere, so long as the ideas jive with the aesthic.


