Singer-Songwriter Poly Styrene to Be Made into Figurine

Celeste Bell, Poly's daughter and Director / Screenwriter of the new documentary I AM A CLICHE said, "Working with Aggronautix on the Throbblehead of my mum was a pleasure from start to finish. It's wonderful to see the finished product that has really captured my mother's spirit and unique look!" Mike Watt, bass player and co-founder of the legendary Minutemen (along with D. Boon), is once again available in Throbblehead form. V2 is limited to 500 numbered units, stands at 7 inches tall, and is made of solid polyresin. Accurately sculpted right down to his setta sandals and Wattplower bass, Watt flashes a "W" with his starboard hand (a symbol of "we") as he shreds. Click HERE for a special message from WATT! The following Throbbleheads are now expected to arrive in late May or June... Descendents - Milo Everything Sucks

Refused - Dennis Lyxzen

H20 - Toby Morse

Misfits - Fiend

D.O.A. - Joe "shead" Keithley V2 The pandemic continues to complicate / delay nearly every aspect of production and delivery, not to mention the rising costs of international freight and shipping. FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $100 (US) and $150 (International). Most US orders ship via USPS and are sent within a day or two of purchase. International orders are shipped via FedEx International Mail Service. Delivery can take up to 8 weeks and no tracking number is provided by this service. This is done to reduce shipping costs. If you require faster shipping or shipping with tracking, please contact us for a shipping cost. AGGRONAUTIX www.aggronautix.com Since 2009, AGGRONAUTIX has been creating limited-edition Throbbleheads of legendary punks and rock'n'roll rebels. Over 50 unique designs and 50,000 dolls later, AGGRONAUTIX continues to explore the realm of limited-edition collectibles for adult music fans. "Purveyors of Polyresin" AGGRONAUTIX will continue to seek opportunities with anyone, anywhere, so long as the ideas jive with the aesthic.