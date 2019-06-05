Singer-Songwriter Jamie Alimorad Â Captures Heartache In New Single Not Ready To Say Goodbye

LA-based vocalist and songwriter Jamie Alimorad releases his new single "Not Ready To Say Goodbye", the first track off his upcoming anticipated album This Is Tomorrow Calling. A compelling single revealing the honest raw experience of a doomed relationship, Alimorad impresses with his vocal skills, really capturing the darkness that beautifully contrasts to the fast-paced instrumental. It is in this way that Alimorad brings back dynamic melodies with well-crafted lyrics which is often missing from pop music today. As with all tracks on the album, Alimorad had creative control to explore songwriting and "Not Ready To Say Goodbye" showcases his growth as an artist.

Reflecting on the single in an interview with VENTS Magazine, Alimorad says, "I wrote the song as an exercise. I wanted to do something with subtle key changes, something you don't hear too much in pop music anymore. I had the title 'Not Ready To Say Goodbye' in my notes for a month or two, and after playing with two guitar riffs I came up with a melody where the title fit. The rest came from there."

Be sure to check out Jamie Alimorad's new single "Not Ready To Say Goodbye" onSpotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Alimorad is also in the process of completing the music video to accompany the single. Follow Alimorad on social media to stay up to date!





