Singer-Songwriter Hannah Lou to Release New EP MEET ME AT THE PINE TREE This Valentine's Day

Riding high off the success of her critically-acclaimed debut single "Fallen from the Stars," renowned singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Hannah Lou Woods is unveiling her new EP Meet Me at the Pine Tree on all DSPs on Wednesday, February 14. Woods describes the album as a "love letter to her husband" and says it's the most intimate and deeply personal project that she has ever recorded.

"I've released two albums under my previous name 'Hannah Christianson,' as well as a couple of EPs as 'We Saw Lions.' And though I've had previous records under other names, the performance and production on this EP are a little more raw, authentic, and less produced than other projects I've released. I feel like these songs are reflections of a deeper place than words alone can convey, and are invitations to more deeply connect with ourselves."

Meet Me at the Pine Tree features six new songs written by Woods, including the debut single "Fallen from the Stars," which was hailed as "an emotional and heartfelt acoustic ballad [that] incorporates elements of adult contemporary and acoustic pop" by fame magazine. Woods co-produced the album with Dave Chapman at Ugly Duck Studios and sang and performed acoustic guitar and piano on all of the tracks. To round out the sound, she enlisted Chapman on electric guitar, Patrick Simard on drums, and Sara Peña on bass, giving the album a folk, blues-pop vibe that perfectly showcases her dreamy, ethereal voice.

The track listing for Meet Me at the Pine Tree is as follows:

"Fallen from the Stars"

"Loved by You (Sedona Part I)"

"Breathe in Love (Sedona Part II)"

"Love Like Never Before"

"Contemplating You"

"Lonely Song" (Bonus Track)

To celebrate the EP release, Woods is also unveiling an exclusive live music video of "Fallen from the Stars" with a guest appearance from acclaimed cellist Ro Rowan (Adele, Lorde, Billie Eilish, Willie Nelson, Annie Lennox, and more) from their performance at Endless Noise Studios in Santa Monica, CA. During the filming, Woods played on one of Frank Sinatra's signature pianos to create the timeless, emotional sound. The video is available now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fait3OiK-uA.

"I hope that the sincerity of my expression rings true and comes through as people listen to this EP and watch the video," said Woods. "I also hope that my music can help others connect with deeper parts of themselves too."

Meet Me at the Pine Tree follows Woods' long and illustrious list of songwriting and performance credits. In fact, she has won numerous awards for her songs, including the Great American Song Contest (Pop Category), and serving as a finalist in the John Lennon International Songwriting Contest and receiving an Honorable Mention at the Rocky Mountain Folk Festival Songwriter Showcase.

Most notably, Woods' ultra-successful electro-heart-pop project We Saw Lions has gathered over seven million streams on Spotify and averages 80,000 monthly listeners. Additionally, the track "Let's Love Louder (Sacred Change) featuring Hannah Lou Woods with Bliss Looper now has over 750,000 streams.

