Singer/ Songwriter Eve Simpson To Release Empowering Single 'His Euphoria' This Month

South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her latest single, "His Euphoria," a biting take on misogyny wrapped up in an incredibly catchy beat set for release on February 17th. The track, featured on her upcoming EP 'All Her Strange', holds Simpson's classic folk sensibilities, echoed in a steady acoustic guitar, lively clapping, and Celtic fiddle. Lines like "Tell me how to/resist the irony/of how hard your life is/getting every pass for free," lay bare the tale of a man abusing his power, her ability to paint vivid stories lyrically not unlike the greats Carole King and Laura Marling. An accompanying music video will be released on the same day in both TikTok/reels format and on YouTube.

Simpson balances her storytelling and inspiration between the two worlds she inhabits: Edinburgh and South Shields. She describes 'All Her Strange' as, "a coming-of-age exploration of love, growth, misogyny, grief, and heartbreak." Within this realm, she transports the listener through her time at university in Scotland, navigating the trials and tribulations of a frightening and beautiful period of life.

This self-discovery is touched upon not just lyrically but sonically, the pull of her Geordie roots evident in references and accent, and the sounds of the Celtic region found in the regional fiddle. Recording of the EP was split between Blank Studios in Newcastle and Haquin Music Studios in Leith.

Having been awarded the Youth Music NextGen Fund to support this EP, the music video for "His Euphoria" expands on the creativity of the track. It was created with TikTok in mind, as the app is a principal partner of the Fund alongside People's Postcode Lottery and Turtle Bay. Shot entirely in portrait mode, the video can be viewed more easily on the app and in reels across other social media. A landscape version will be available on YouTube as well.

Simpson's past accolades include touring with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, performing along Beth Nielsen Chapman, Kathryn Tickell, and The Lake Poets, and scoring the North East segment of a FOCAL International award-winning film. Simpson has been featured on BBC Introducing, BBC 6 Music, and the SoundCloud editorial Hot UK Pop.

Recently, she has performed her latest tracks (which have amassed 15K streams) at venues such as Edinburgh Hogmanay, Celtic Connections, Sofar Sounds (Glasgow, Edinburgh), Sneaky Pete's Edinburgh Fringe Showcase, and Virgin Media Hotels. Simpson's highly-anticipated EP tour is set for spring. Follow Eve Simpson: Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok | Twitter

Credit: India Hunkin