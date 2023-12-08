Singer-Songwriter Brenda Cay Releases 'Remind Me Of Me'

Brenda Cay has released her newest single, “Remind Me of Me.”

Reminiscent of the beloved sounds of a classic country genre, the tune wastes no time bearing its heart to its listeners as the band joins in and Brenda shares questions that have been a constant reminder of life's unchosen circumstances: “Is your hair blonde like mine? / Does it show off your dark brown eyes? / Did I get your sense of humor, because mine is kinda dry.”

Inspired by a recent conversation between Cay and another writer during a co-write, the song tugs at the heart strings as Cay's confident vocals float over the musicians as she empathizes with vulnerabilities that an adopted child may have to bravely lay bare in order for us to understand their plight.

To the keen ear, the magic of the song is actually found in its well-written lyrics. In fact, Cay's accomplishments lie in her balanced telling of an adopted child's emotional journey; not only does she acknowledge the good fortune few have experienced in being adopted and loved, but she does not shy away from discussing the difficult questions that sometimes never receive answers. Despite the emotional inner turbulence, Cay emboldens a searching heart with an effortlessly cool lyric: “I'll know when I find you / You'll remind me of me.” May we all approach life's tumultuous moments with such candor and bravery.

Brenda's passion for music has caused her to push the envelope more than once. 2023 was a banner year in the music industry for Brenda. She is a prime example of “never give up" and because of this, she has earned accolades from American Songwriter, Academy of Country Music & won a songwriting contest which allowed Brenda to co-write “Reason to Cry” with award-winning Songwriter Trey Bruce.

Brenda says, “I'm ready to serve up my songs to the world and will continue working with other artists and bands on their song material. I love to engage with my fans and hope that my listeners will get to know me through my songs and enjoy the ride with me as a writer and artist. Since 2019, Brenda has released over 24 songs, two EP's, garnered 14 licensing deals, had 11 cuts with country music artists and has been celebrated in the media by numerous magazines, bloggers, podcasters and reviewers.

Brenda focuses on country & Americana music and her songs are crafted with subtle hints of pop, rock, and R&B, reflecting influences from artists Kenny Chesney, Terri Clark and Sara Evans. She states, “Sometimes there's something deep in my heart that I need to share and other times there's a shot of whiskey begging me to tell its story with a fun melody.” Escaping the stresses of daily life and having fun are common themes, but she is unafraid to tackle more serious topics. Her songs are relatable and diverse and she weaves them like a true music storyteller.

Brenda was nominated for Song of the Year at the Josie Awards for her single, “Joe,” in the Americana/Bluegrass category. She is a member of CMA, ASCAP, AMA & The Trop Rock Music Association. She is also a staff songwriter for Heart Songs Music Group.​