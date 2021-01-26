Singer Linda Imperial Releases The Blues Rocker 'My Heart Rocks' From Forthcoming EP Due In Spring

For a tune written from such a personal place, Linda Imperial's latest single "My Heart Rocks" truly meets (and ultimately offers hope in the midst of) the strange, anxiety-ridden moment we are collectively experiencing. Over edgy guitars and keys, and surrounded by rousing horns and backing vocals, Linda sings, "Sometimes I fall/And nothin' goes my way/I've seen it all/Those dark and bitter days/It's been a heartache for sure/But life goes on/Just live it well/And then move on. . . My heart rocks, pounding like a drum/My soul sings. . . My eyes open up . . . My world flies/Spinnin' like a top/My heart rocks..."

"The song really speaks to who I am, and my inner resolve to get through the dark times," says Linda. "The heart is a muscle and muscles have memory, so it's hard to heal a wounded heart. But over the years, the more you master yourself, the easier it is to heal. Overall, it's a positive song that tells people that no matter what we go through, we can move on and have fun, so enjoy the ride."

The driving blues track, produced by noted San Francisco Bay Area producer/engineer Joel Jaffe (Flaming Groovies, Bonnie Raitt, Ringo Starr) features a stellar selection of Bay Area musicians. The powerhouse ensemble includes Jaffe on guitar, bassist Marc Levine (Johnny Rivers, Bette Midler, Gerry Mulligan), keyboardist/organist Eammon Flynn (The Commitments, Elvin Bishop, Maria Muldaur), drummer Kevin Hayes (Robert Cray Band, Van Morrison, John Lee Hooker), Saxophonist George Brooks (Etta James, Otis Rush, Albert Collins, Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown) and singers Jeannie Tracy (Sylvester) and Omega Rae.

Linda Imperial appears on 42 album compilations and has 32 credits of major recordings. She has 20 releases of her own and stayed in the top Billboard Charts for 3 decades. "My Heart Rocks" will be included on her new EP "Heart Rock" coming out in Spring of 2021.

