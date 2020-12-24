Sin City Drop Holiday Banger, 'High By Christmas Time'

In March of this year, Cavemen members Nick and Jack, who were relaxing in the sun after an 8 month-long tour of the planet, found themselves locked-down and quarantined in Alicante, Spain. The two formed Sin City with nothing but a guitar and piano (and lots of booze and burgers) and proceeded to write, record, and release and tour behind THREE albums of songs based on their love for Mink Deville, Gram Parsons, Glen Campbell, Phil Spector, Van Morrison and various country, soul and rock n roll records.

We are pleased to report that these "bar-crawling crooners" have been cooking up another album and single in a small shack somewhere in the New Zealand mountains. It's only fitting that Sin City, who've gifted all year with their brand of "Dad Rock," would bestow one more for their endearing fans to help 'jump-start' their Xmas. 'High By Christmas Time' is guaranteed to get you going in the right direction!

