Simply Red Release Brand New Single 'Just Like You'

Simply Red continue their phenomenal return with the release of a brand new single 'Just Like You' - out now. The single is from their new record Time - out May 26th on Warner Music.

Musicianship and production is front and center on this new single - 'Just Like You' features a guitar and bass-driven throwdown that evokes nothing less than early, peak Simply Red.

"When I started writing Just Like You, I was two thirds of the way through the album" reflects Mick. "I remember walking into my bedroom and saying: 'It would be great to have a funky bassline.' I had my phone with me, and I just pressed record, and just sang that bassline pretty much as it was into my phone. I was working it out in my head as I played it."

The video for 'Just Like You', directed by Jackson Ducasse, sees the band turn in spectacular performance to camera .

Four years since the triumphant Blue Eyed Soul, one of the UK's most treasured bands return with brand new studio album Time - out May 26th on Warner Music - with whom Mick Hucknall began Simply Red's musical adventure.

Over 12 vivid, heartfelt, life-giving tracks recorded in London with longstanding producer Andy Wright, including first single 'Better With You', Time demonstrates an unerring ear for, feel for and passion for songs that move the emotion and the imagination.

With a career spanning 12 studio albums as Simply Red (five of them UK Number Ones), two solo albums, back-to-back ASCAP Most Performed Song honors (1987 and 1988) for Holding Back The Years, consecutive Brit Awards (1992 and 1993) for Best British Group, a Brit for Best British Male (1993), the 1997 MOBO for Outstanding Achievement, two Ivor Novellos (1992 Songwriter of the Year; 2002 Outstanding Song Collection), and some 60 million album sales, Mick is ready to continue the ride into the next chapter.

Time is full of golden moments from a golden talent. Come for the poppy confessional and stay for the honest accounts of where Mick Hucknall finds himself, a happily married father, as an ever-inspired singer and songwriter.

"Music is one of those wonderful communicators. Each and every person can have an interpretation of a song that can mean something to them. To be able to create something that is then shared with millions of people all over the world - what a joy. How can anything be more rewarding and fulfilling than that?"

Live, after a stellar 2022 which saw the band perform 73 shows to over 600,000 people across Europe, the band show no sign of slowing down and will play a host of European Summer shows this year 2023. With more to be announced, the 28 dates will see Simply Red take on summer venues across Europe, performing all of their Greatest Hits and confirming their reputation as one of the great live acts of today.

2023 SUMMER DATES

JUNE

5th - London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

9th - Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena - UAE

16th - Sønderborg, Mølleparken - Denmark

18th - Werchter, TW Classic - Belgium

21st - Pula, Roman Arena - Croatia

25th - Nimes, Festival de Nimes - France

27th - Trani, Piazza Duomo - Italy

28th - Macerata, Sferisterio - Italy

30th - Montreux Jazz Festival - Switzerland

JULY

1st - Lucca Summer Festival 2023 - Italy

3rd - Marostica, Piazza Deli Scacchi - Italy

4th - Torino, Stupinigi Sonic Park 2023 - Italy

7th - Weert, Bospop Festival 2023 - Netherlands

8th - Berlin, Zitadelle - Germany

9th - Halle Saale, Peißnitz Insel - Germany

11th - Kiel, Wunderino Arena - Germany

12th - Mönchengladbach, Sparkassen Arena - Germany

14th - Bonn, Kunstrasen - Germany

15th - Mainz, Zitadelle - Germany

16th - Lörrach, Stimmen Festival - Germany

19th - Rosenheim, Mangfall Park - Germany

20th - Regensburg, Schloß Emmeram - Germany

21st - Fulda, Domplatz - Germany

23rd - Stuttgart, Jazz Open - Germany

25th - Salem, Schloss - Germany

28th - Füssen, Barockgarten - Germany

30th - Klam, Castle Klam - Austria

AUGUST

4th - Murcia, Murcia On Fest - Spain

5th - Poblado De Sancti Petri, Concert Music Festival - Spain

9th - Zofingen, Magic Night - Switzerland

10th - Schaffhausen, Stars in Town - Switzerland