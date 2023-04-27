Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Simply Red Release Brand New Single 'Just Like You'

Simply Red Release Brand New Single 'Just Like You'

The single is from their new record Time - out May 26th on Warner Music.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Simply Red continue their phenomenal return with the release of a brand new single 'Just Like You' - out now. The single is from their new record Time - out May 26th on Warner Music.

Musicianship and production is front and center on this new single - 'Just Like You' features a guitar and bass-driven throwdown that evokes nothing less than early, peak Simply Red.

"When I started writing Just Like You, I was two thirds of the way through the album" reflects Mick. "I remember walking into my bedroom and saying: 'It would be great to have a funky bassline.' I had my phone with me, and I just pressed record, and just sang that bassline pretty much as it was into my phone. I was working it out in my head as I played it."

The video for 'Just Like You', directed by Jackson Ducasse, sees the band turn in spectacular performance to camera .

Four years since the triumphant Blue Eyed Soul, one of the UK's most treasured bands return with brand new studio album Time - out May 26th on Warner Music - with whom Mick Hucknall began Simply Red's musical adventure.

Over 12 vivid, heartfelt, life-giving tracks recorded in London with longstanding producer Andy Wright, including first single 'Better With You', Time demonstrates an unerring ear for, feel for and passion for songs that move the emotion and the imagination.

With a career spanning 12 studio albums as Simply Red (five of them UK Number Ones), two solo albums, back-to-back ASCAP Most Performed Song honors (1987 and 1988) for Holding Back The Years, consecutive Brit Awards (1992 and 1993) for Best British Group, a Brit for Best British Male (1993), the 1997 MOBO for Outstanding Achievement, two Ivor Novellos (1992 Songwriter of the Year; 2002 Outstanding Song Collection), and some 60 million album sales, Mick is ready to continue the ride into the next chapter.

Time is full of golden moments from a golden talent. Come for the poppy confessional and stay for the honest accounts of where Mick Hucknall finds himself, a happily married father, as an ever-inspired singer and songwriter.

"Music is one of those wonderful communicators. Each and every person can have an interpretation of a song that can mean something to them. To be able to create something that is then shared with millions of people all over the world - what a joy. How can anything be more rewarding and fulfilling than that?"

Live, after a stellar 2022 which saw the band perform 73 shows to over 600,000 people across Europe, the band show no sign of slowing down and will play a host of European Summer shows this year 2023. With more to be announced, the 28 dates will see Simply Red take on summer venues across Europe, performing all of their Greatest Hits and confirming their reputation as one of the great live acts of today.

2023 SUMMER DATES

JUNE
5th - London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
9th - Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena - UAE
16th - Sønderborg, Mølleparken - Denmark
18th - Werchter, TW Classic - Belgium
21st - Pula, Roman Arena - Croatia
25th - Nimes, Festival de Nimes - France
27th - Trani, Piazza Duomo - Italy
28th - Macerata, Sferisterio - Italy
30th - Montreux Jazz Festival - Switzerland

JULY
1st - Lucca Summer Festival 2023 - Italy
3rd - Marostica, Piazza Deli Scacchi - Italy
4th - Torino, Stupinigi Sonic Park 2023 - Italy
7th - Weert, Bospop Festival 2023 - Netherlands
8th - Berlin, Zitadelle - Germany
9th - Halle Saale, Peißnitz Insel - Germany
11th - Kiel, Wunderino Arena - Germany
12th - Mönchengladbach, Sparkassen Arena - Germany
14th - Bonn, Kunstrasen - Germany
15th - Mainz, Zitadelle - Germany
16th - Lörrach, Stimmen Festival - Germany
19th - Rosenheim, Mangfall Park - Germany
20th - Regensburg, Schloß Emmeram - Germany
21st - Fulda, Domplatz - Germany
23rd - Stuttgart, Jazz Open - Germany
25th - Salem, Schloss - Germany
28th - Füssen, Barockgarten - Germany
30th - Klam, Castle Klam - Austria

AUGUST
4th - Murcia, Murcia On Fest - Spain
5th - Poblado De Sancti Petri, Concert Music Festival - Spain
9th - Zofingen, Magic Night - Switzerland
10th - Schaffhausen, Stars in Town - Switzerland



Fast Romantics Announce New LP Happiness + Euphoria Photo
Fast Romantics Announce New LP 'Happiness + Euphoria'
Side “Euphoria,” was mixed by Los Angeles-based producer Dave Schiffman (The Killers, Haim) and is busting with jubilant pop anthems, as electric as ever and teeming with a renewed sense of self and purpose. Side “Happiness” was mixed by Marcus Paquin (The National, Arcade Fire) and is a lush, beautiful, lyrical collection of songs.
Big Words Release New Single Summer Never Felt This Sad Photo
Big Words Release New Single 'Summer Never Felt This Sad'
Fast-rising Australian band Big Words have released their stunning new single “Summer Never Felt This Sad” from their anticipated upcoming debut album Nightmares of a Stardom Dream. The songs are inspired by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Amy Winehouse. Listen to the new single and pre-save the album now!
Kool Keith Announces Black Elvis 2 Album With New Single Photo
Kool Keith Announces 'Black Elvis 2' Album With New Single
Kool Keith takes his information-age rhymes to a whole new level, with a sound that’s equal parts street and space.  Featuring collaborations with Marc Live, Raaddrr Van, Dynamite, L’Orange, J. Stylez, Agallah and the legendary Ice-T, Black Elvis 2 will leave you reeling.
Karol G Announces “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” Stadium Tour Photo
Karol G Announces “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” Stadium Tour
The tour promises to further propel Karol’s superstardom, following her albums stellar accomplishments like making her the first first female artist to reach #1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album. Produced by Live Nation, the six city tour will begin on Friday, August 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Kool Keith Announces 'Black Elvis 2' Album With New SingleKool Keith Announces 'Black Elvis 2' Album With New Single
April 27, 2023

Kool Keith takes his information-age rhymes to a whole new level, with a sound that’s equal parts street and space.  Featuring collaborations with Marc Live, Raaddrr Van, Dynamite, L’Orange, J. Stylez, Agallah and the legendary Ice-T, Black Elvis 2 will leave you reeling.
Karol G Announces “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” Stadium TourKarol G Announces “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” Stadium Tour
April 27, 2023

The tour promises to further propel Karol’s superstardom, following her albums stellar accomplishments like making her the first first female artist to reach #1 on Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album. Produced by Live Nation, the six city tour will begin on Friday, August 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and more.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Return With New Album 'City of Gold' in JulyMolly Tuttle & Golden Highway Return With New Album 'City of Gold' in July
April 27, 2023

In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Douglas (dobro) and Golden Highway—Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals)—City of Gold also features special guest Dave Matthews on “Yosemite.” 
Idina Menzel to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS 8Idina Menzel to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS 8
April 27, 2023

Idina Menzel, Maude Apatow, Bowen Yang, and more will be guest judges on the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison are returning alongside RuPaul. Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming season now!
Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79
April 27, 2023

Broadway World is saddened to report that Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79. Srpinger was seen on Broadway as The Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show. He was also seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago. A rock opera based on Springer's talk show premiered Off-Broadway in 2018 after winning numerous awards in London.
share