Simple Plan & Sum 41 Announce The 'Blame Canada Tour'

Powerhouse rock bands Simple Plan and Sum 41 have joined forces for the first time ever to announce the "Blame Canada Tour," their upcoming two-part, full US co-headline run. Fans will be able to join in as the bands celebrate their debut records, with Simple Plan performing No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls and Sum 41 performing All Killer No Filler.

The first leg kicks off on April 29th and will feature support from Set It Off. The second leg featuring Magnolia Park starts on July 29th. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit here.

"We're so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn't be more excited to head out on the 'Blame Canada' tour with Sum 41!" Simple Plan shares. "It's hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn't be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums!"

The band continues: "We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time! After not being able to tour for almost 2 years due to the pandemic, we're gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we'll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!"

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley adds: "We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great. We cannot wait to hit the road with them!"

As part of the upcoming tour, $1 of each ticket sold will help raise funds for the Simple Plan Foundation and Sweet Relief's Covid-19 Fund. Since 2005 the Simple Plan Foundation has donated over $2M to various charitable causes in Canada to help young people in need. In 2020 Sweet Relief started the Covid-19 Fund to provide emergency financial assistance to music industry professionals who have been devastated by the pandemic.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Simple Plan's latest single "Ruin My Life,' which features Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley and serves as the follow-up to "The Antidote." "The Antidote" was released late last year and has amassed millons of streams across platforms. It has been featured on Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music, including playlists Rock This,The New Alt, New Punk Tracks, New Music Friday, New In Alternative, New In Rock, RoQC, Fresh Alternative, Best of What's New, etc. Fans can look forward to more new music, including a new album, later this year.

2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Simple Plan's debut album No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls, which has recently gained attention on TikTok through the viral "I'm Just A Kid" challenge. The song has inspired millions of videos, including Will Smith, Ed Sheeran, Usher, and more. "I'm Just A Kid" was certified RIAA Platinum in 2020.

Tour Dates

Apr 29 - Raleigh, NC @ Ritz *

Apr 30 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

May 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

May 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

May 4 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore *

May 6 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

May 7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

May 8 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 - The Rooftop *

May 10 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

May 11 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

May 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

May 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles *

May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Radius *

May 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Myth *

May 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown *

May 20 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah's Stir Cove *

May 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

May 22 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon *

May 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

May 25 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock *

May 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

May 28 - Dallas, TX @ So What?! Music Festival

Jul 29 - Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom ^

Jul 30 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

Jul 31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

Aug 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

Aug 5 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA ^

Aug 6 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^

Aug 9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^

Aug 10 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

Aug 12 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Aug 13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^

Aug 14 - Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory ^

Aug 16 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution ^

Aug 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Aug 18 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore



* - Features support from Set It Off

^ - Features support from Magnolia Park