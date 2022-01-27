Silvia Tancredi Releases New Album LOVE

ilvia Tancredi's third album "LOVE" has been released on the main streaming platforms (Tilt Music Production / The Orchard).

An ambitious album, which marks the realization of a new artistic chapter of the international singer, with a strong flavor.

"Love" is composed of ten songs that feed on gospel, soul and rhythm and blues, enriched by the warm and refined Silvia's voice, who manages to touch the emotional chords of the audience.

Among the singles of the tracklist already known to the public stand out such as "True Love", "Making a Way" and "Indescribable".

The artistic production is by Gigi Rivetti.

This is how Silvia feels her "Love": "These 4 letters hide an extraordinary power, give life to the word Love, the engine of life. During the writing of this work I often found myself reflecting on the meaning and value of love in our lives, then this became the leitmotiv that linked all the songs on this new album. LOVE is a new opportunity to exclaim to the world that good triumphs over evil and that love always wins".

Accompanying the release of the album is the single "Heaven Help Us All" (on streaming platforms also from January 19th): "This song - made famous by Stevie Wonder - is a classic that every soul lover should have written: every once that I sing this song I enjoy it because I can feel the warmest and most soulful part of my voice. The words of the refrain are an injection of trust and hope: it's a certainty, heaven takes care of us all, especially of the humblest and the most fragile"- explains the artist.

"Heaven Help Us All" is also a video clip, directed by Silvia Tancredi and Gigi Rivetti.

"Love Tour" will start from "Turin Jazz Club" on February 10th 2022.