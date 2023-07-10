Silversun Pickups share their cover of Joe Jackson’s “I’m The Man,” which is featured in the second season of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

Ted Humphrey, co-creator and showrunner of The Lincoln Lawyer shares, “we came up with the idea of using a couple of old songs in the show that fit what we were going for creatively, and then getting a really cool LA band to cover them.

The show features Los Angeles so heavily not just as a backdrop but as a character that it seemed natural to bring a sense of authenticity to it. Silversun Pickups are the quintessential modern LA band - they capture the indie LA creative state of mind perfectly because they’ve lived it.

Plus, in Season 2 we are focusing more heavily on Eastside LA than we did in Season 1, so they felt even more right because they all live on that side of town and embody that ethos. We were just hoping they’d be interested in doing it, and luckily for us, they were!”

Co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriquez also shares, “Getting SSPU on board to cover the songs, and Butch Vig to produce them, was amazing (and so was getting to hang out during one of the recording sessions!)”

Today, the band also announce three dates supporting Greta Van Fleet in Nashville, Fort Worth, and Houston. Additionally, Silversun Pickups have remaining dates on their Physical Thrills headlining tour at the new LA venue The Bellwether on September 27th as well as at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage on September 29th. Tickets for all dates are now on sale here.

Silversun Pickups’ Physical Thrills, which was produced by Butch Vig, is out now via their label, New Machine Recordings. Pitchfork says of the new album: “Now, more than 15 years later, Silversun Pickups may have found their next best evolution: a little bit of everything and no f*cks to give… Physical Thrills presents Silversun Pickups as a band with a rejuvenated approach.” Physical Thrills is available for purchase on all formats here.

Brian Aubert of the band shares about Physical Thrills: “This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well.

A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere. But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn’t give a f. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it’s a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn’t care. Little rascal.”

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

Jul 24 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena (Supporting Greta Van Fleet)

Jul 27 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena (Supporting Greta Van Fleet)

Jul 28 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center (Supporting Greta Van Fleet)

Sept 27 | Los Angeles, CA | The Bellwether

Sept 29 | Rancho Mirage | Agua Caliente Casino