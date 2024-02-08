Silversun Pickups Confirm Additional 2024 Tour Dates

Silversun Pickups confirm new tour dates in April and May. The band will perform in cities including Aspen, Tulsa, Nashville, Washington DC, and more (full dates below). Pre-sale tickets will be available here starting on Tuesday, Feb 13 at 10am local, and general on-sale begins on Friday, Feb 16 at 10am local here.

Current dates on leg 1 are nearly sold out. Silversun Pickups Soundcheck Package tickets will be available and includes one general admission ticket, early entry into the venue with access to an intimate preshow soundcheck (featuring songs that will not be played during their regular set), a Q&A with the band, autographed set list and more. Full details here.

Today, the band share their new music video for "Stay Down (Way Down)" directed by Rebekkah Drake who shares,“‘Stay Down (Way Down)' feels like a song written for these times. Everyone I know is trying to stay afloat. I wanted to explore those themes of floating and falling, feeling like you need to take a breath, and trying to find hope in it all. I decided to create this video as a fairy tale of sorts, Alice in Wonderland meets Silversun Pickups. I shot this when I went back to Kansas City last August to take care of my mom. The underwater scenes were in her backyard pool with any family member I could wrangle into working with me (thanks family)! I got really good at holding my breath underwater. I shot the whole video on my phone and I experimented with shooting in portrait vs landscape because I feel like everyone is consuming art on their phones these days. I thought it would look beautiful intentionally shooting it, to be viewed that way. It was a magical experience making it, thank you to SSPU for trusting me with it!” Watch the music video for "Stay Down (Way Down)" here.

The band released Acoustic Thrills (June 16, New Machine Recordings), an EP that features live, stripped-down, and reimagined versions of three songs off their latest album, the Butch Vig-produced Physical Thrills. The EP was performed and recorded as part of Gibson Guitars' “The Songbook” series.

Nikki Monninger of the band shares, “this was the first time we had the pleasure of collaborating with Gibson for their series. After building so many layers on the album it felt great to strip these songs down to their rawest form.” Listen to the Acoustic Thrills EP here, and watch the original performance of the song from the Gibson series here.

The band covered Joe Jackson's “I'm The Man,” and Yoko Ono's “Move On Fast” for Season 2 Part 2 of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer. Listen to both songs here.

Silversun Pickups' Physical Thrills, which was produced by Butch Vig, is out now via their label, New Machine Recordings. Pitchfork says of the new album: “Now, more than 15 years later, Silversun Pickups may have found their next best evolution: a little bit of everything and no f*cks to give… Physical Thrills presents Silversun Pickups as a band with a rejuvenated approach.” Physical Thrills is available for purchase on all formats here.

Brian Aubert of the band shares about Physical Thrills: “This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation. A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere. But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn't give a f. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it's a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn't care. Little rascal.”

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates (NEW DATES IN BOLD)

Feb 08 | Ventura, CA | Ventura Theater*

Feb 09 | Santa Ana, CA | The Observatory* SOLD OUT

Feb 10 | Santa Cruz, CA | The Catalyst*

Feb 12 | San Francisco, CA | The Regency Ballroom*

Feb 14 | Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom*

Feb 15 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre* SOLD OUT

Feb 16 | Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom*

Feb 18 | Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory*

Feb 19 | Boise, ID | Knitting Factory*

Feb 20 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union*

Feb 22 |Denver, CO | The Ogden Theatre*

Feb 25 | Minneapolis, MN | First Avenue*

Feb 26 | Madison, WI | Majestic Theatre* SOLD OUT

Feb 27 | Chicago, IL |The Vic Theatre*

Feb 29 | Indianapolis, IN | The Vogue Theatre*

Mar 01 | Kalamazoo, MI | The State Theatre*

Mar 02 | Cleveland, OH | House of Blues*

Mar 03 | Detroit, MI | Saint Andrew’s Hall*

Mar 05 | Toronto, ON |HISTORY*

Mar 06 | Montreal, QC | Théâtre Beanfield*

Mar 08 | Burlington, VT | Higher Ground* SOLD OUT

Mar 09 | Portland, ME | State Theatre*

Mar 10 | Providence, RI | The Strand*

Mar 11 | Albany, NY | The Egg – Hart Theatre*

Mar 13 | Harrisburg, PA | HMAC* SOLD OUT

Mar 14 | Washington, DC | 9:30 Club* SOLD OUT

Apr 18 | Fort Collins, CO | The Aggie Theater

Apr 19 | Aspen, CO | Belly Up

Apr 20 | Boulder, CO | Boulder Theater

Apr 22 | Tulsa, OK | Cain’s Ballroom

Apr 23 | Omaha, NE | The Admiral

Apr 24 | Kansas City, MO | The Midland Theatre

Apr 25 | St. Louis, MO | The Hawthorn

Apr 27 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl

Apr 28 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Apr 29 | Columbia, SC | The Senate

May 1 | Charleston, SC | Charleston Music Hall

May 2 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

May 4 | Norfolk, VA | The NorVA

May 5 | Richmond, VA | The National

May 6 | Washington, DC | 9:30 Club

May 10 | Rancho Mirage, CA | Agua Caliente Casino

*with Hello Mary