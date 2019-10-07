Silverstein Announces 20th Anniversary Tour
Silverstein has announced a massive North American tour in celebration of their 20th anniversary as a band and will be performing three sets: their breakthrough album 'Discovering the Waterfront' in full, greatest hits and stripped-down acoustic. Special guests include Four Year Strong and I The Mighty. Tickets and VIP upgrades are now available at www.silverstein20.com.
"It feels absolutely incredible to be celebrating 20 years as a band!", says vocalist Shane Told. "It feels like just yesterday we were starting this thing in Josh's basement - singing out of Shel Silverstein books and National Geographic magazines - and here we are embarking on our biggest tour ever. Playing three sets is definitely a huge undertaking, but you only turn 20 once. I'm excited to give our fans the longest show of our career - pulling out all the stops."
Silverstein recently released a new single called "Burn It Down" alongside the announcement that the band have signed to UNFD. The track features guest vocals from Caleb Shomo, the frontman for the Columbus, Ohio hard rock band, Beartooth. While both bands have performed live together a handful of times as 'Silvertooth', "Burn It Down" is the first recorded music they have collaborated on. Fans can stream "Burn It Down" at https://unfd.lnk.to/BurnItDown
Longevity is a rare feat for any band, especially one rooted in a foundation of punk and hardcore. Aggressive music is often fueled by youthful fire, and sustaining a career without completely abandoning that urgent sound is almost impossible for most bands.
But what's possible for "most bands" has never been a concern for post - hardcore pioneers Silverstein. Throughout the course of their almost 20-year career, from Ontario basement shows to touring the world and selling over a million records, Silverstein has always managed to be completely comfortable in their own skin while never being afraid to challenge themselves.
Shane continues, "It's been an amazing 20 years and this epic show is our way of saying thank you to all of our fans who jam out to us - whether they have been there since the first EP or just discovered us last month. We have the best fans in the world. Their endless support has been the reason we have been able to do this constantly for the last 20 years - to give back with this tour is the least we can do."
Silverstein are currently in the studio recording their ninth studio album. The band is composed of Shane Told, Paul Koehler, Billy Hamilton, Paul Marc Rousseau and Josh Bradford.
Silverstein 20 Tour Dates
Tickets and VIP Upgrades: www.silverstein20.com
20 Year Anniversary Tour
January 10 - Tarwin Lower, AU - UNIFY Festival
January 12 - Manila, PH - The Skydome
January 15 - Honolulu, HI - Hawaiian Brian's
February 7 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
February 8 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington - SOLD OUT
February 11 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Werk
February 12 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Batschkapp
February 13 - Berlin-Altglienicke, Germany - SO36
February 14 - Hamberg, Germany - Markthalle
February 15 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
w/ Four Year Strong, I The Mighty
February 28 London, ON @ London Music Hall
February 29 Montreal, QC @ Le National
March 1 Quebec City, QC @ Imperial
March 3 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
March 4 Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
March 6 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
March 7 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
March 8 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
March 10 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
March 11 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
March 13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
March 14 St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
March 15 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
March 16 Houston, TX Warehouse
March 19 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live
March 20 San Antonio, TX @ Vibes
March 21 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
March 22 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine
March 24 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
March 25 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
March 27 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
March 28 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
March 29 San Francisco, CA @ Regency
March 31 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
April 1 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
April 3 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
April 4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
April 5 Kansas City, MO @ Truman
April 7 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
April 8 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
April 9 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
April 10 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
April 11 Toronto, ON @ Danforth
For more information, visit: http://www.unfdcentral.com/