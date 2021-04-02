Silly Boy Blue Releases 'The Riddle' YUKSEK Remix

Silly Boy Blue is back with a remix package of her latest single "The Riddle" to be released on April 16th. The Riddle - The Remixes EP brings together international DJs and musicians Ana (aka Silly Boy Blue) admires to rediscover the track, each artist bringing its own singular musical universe. Among the remixers are Yuksek, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and John Talabot.

"I wanted '"The Riddle" to express itself in different ways. I had the feeling this song had many facets that I couldn't convey, so I asked musicians I admire to appropriate the track and give their own vision of it. Each one of them unveils their own understanding of "The Riddle" through this remix EP." - Silly Boy Blue

Silly Boy Blue is a young singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer based in Paris, newly signed to Columbia France. She used to be a music journalist and started her artistic journey as part of the French band Pegase. Borrowing her name from a David Bowie song, Silly Boy Blue shares with him a taste for risk and a deep-rooted desire to push norms and codes.

Ana's universe is beautifully split between glam goth, emo and bedroom pop, she is as bright as the sun and as dark as the night. Silly Boy Blue sings teen pop anthems and breakup songs, and has a passion for 90's music, movies & style.

Photo Credit: Manu Fauque