Silent Planet to Support August Burns Red on '10 Years of Constellations' Tour

Silent Planet are set to support August Burns Red on their 10 Years of Constellations tour, alongside co-support act Silverstein. The 40+ North American tour kicks off on 6/20 in Lancaster, PA and will make its way through Boston, MA; Montreal, QC; Chicago, IL; Vancouver, BC; Seattle, WA; Austin, TX; Nashville, TN and more, before

wrapping up on 8/11 in New York, NY. The 40+ date support tour follows the release of Silent Planet's critically-acclaimed album, When The End Began, out now via Solid State Records. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.silentplanetband.com/.

Since forming in 2009, Silent Planet have steadily gained traction by playing local venues throughout California and expanding to the DIY touring scene throughout the United States. Over the past 9+ years, the band gained prominence thanks to their vast array of influences, anchored by vocalist Garrett Russell's master's degree in psychology and field experience as a mental health therapist. As a result of their continued momentum, Silent Planet took home the "Underground Band of the Year" award at the 2017 APMA awards.

Their latest album When the End Began, which was released in November 2018, captures Silent Planet's aggressive live sound while retaining their more experimental ambient elements. The record was praised by Billboard for its exploration of "high-minded concepts like apocalypse, eternal return and the crisis of the modern world", while Alternative Press named it one of the best albums of 2018, writing, "When The End Began is an explosive blast of metalcore that will leave your heart as battered as your eardrums."

Along with Russell's poignant lyrics, the band had a plethora of talent and skills to draw on for their latest record. From the dynamic range of bassist Thomas Freckleton, to the progressive drumming of Alexrene Camarena and the diverse arrangements of primary song architect and guitarist Mitchell Stark, Silent Planet managed their most deliberate, cohesive effort to date.

Tour Dates:

06.20 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

06.21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

06.22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

06.23 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

06.25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

06.26 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

06.27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

06.28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

07.01 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

07.02 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

07.03 - Sauget, IL - Pops

07.05 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

07.06 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

07.07 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

07.09 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

07.10 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

07.11 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

07.12 - Spokane, WA - Showbox SoDo

07.13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

07.14 - Portland, OR - Roseland

07.16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

07.17 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

07.19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

07.20 - Mountainview, CA - Warped Tour

07.21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

07.23 - Las Vegas, NV - House to Blues

07.24 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

07.26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

07.27 - Austin, TX - Emo's East

07.28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

07.30 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

07.31 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

08.01 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

08.02 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

08.03 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music

08.04 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

08.06 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

08.07 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

08.08 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

08.09 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

08.10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

08.11 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

