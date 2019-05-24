Silent Planet to Support August Burns Red on '10 Years of Constellations' Tour
Silent Planet are set to support August Burns Red on their 10 Years of Constellations tour, alongside co-support act Silverstein. The 40+ North American tour kicks off on 6/20 in Lancaster, PA and will make its way through Boston, MA; Montreal, QC; Chicago, IL; Vancouver, BC; Seattle, WA; Austin, TX; Nashville, TN and more, before
wrapping up on 8/11 in New York, NY. The 40+ date support tour follows the release of Silent Planet's critically-acclaimed album, When The End Began, out now via Solid State Records. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.silentplanetband.com/.
Since forming in 2009, Silent Planet have steadily gained traction by playing local venues throughout California and expanding to the DIY touring scene throughout the United States. Over the past 9+ years, the band gained prominence thanks to their vast array of influences, anchored by vocalist Garrett Russell's master's degree in psychology and field experience as a mental health therapist. As a result of their continued momentum, Silent Planet took home the "Underground Band of the Year" award at the 2017 APMA awards.
Their latest album When the End Began, which was released in November 2018, captures Silent Planet's aggressive live sound while retaining their more experimental ambient elements. The record was praised by Billboard for its exploration of "high-minded concepts like apocalypse, eternal return and the crisis of the modern world", while Alternative Press named it one of the best albums of 2018, writing, "When The End Began is an explosive blast of metalcore that will leave your heart as battered as your eardrums."
Along with Russell's poignant lyrics, the band had a plethora of talent and skills to draw on for their latest record. From the dynamic range of bassist Thomas Freckleton, to the progressive drumming of Alexrene Camarena and the diverse arrangements of primary song architect and guitarist Mitchell Stark, Silent Planet managed their most deliberate, cohesive effort to date.
Tour Dates:
06.20 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
06.21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
06.22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
06.23 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
06.25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
06.26 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore
06.27 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
06.28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
07.01 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
07.02 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
07.03 - Sauget, IL - Pops
07.05 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
07.06 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
07.07 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
07.09 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
07.10 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
07.11 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater
07.12 - Spokane, WA - Showbox SoDo
07.13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
07.14 - Portland, OR - Roseland
07.16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
07.17 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
07.19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
07.20 - Mountainview, CA - Warped Tour
07.21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
07.23 - Las Vegas, NV - House to Blues
07.24 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
07.26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
07.27 - Austin, TX - Emo's East
07.28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
07.30 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor
07.31 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
08.01 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
08.02 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
08.03 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music
08.04 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
08.06 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore
08.07 - Norfolk, VA - Norva
08.08 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
08.09 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
08.10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
08.11 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
* = w/ August Burns Red & Silverstein