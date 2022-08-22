Silenmara Unleashes New Single 'Chakra'

Summoning from Miami, Florida, five-piece metal group Silenmara has released their thought-provoking, aggressive new video/single "CHAKRA."

Led by the culmination of thrashy riffs and groovy breakdowns, the chaotic, doom-riddled track's title, "CHAKRA," relates to the energy points in an individual's body. However, the track itself reflects on various temptations, lies, and manipulation that circulate throughout the world while seeking the truth, regardless of the cost.

"The song is about an individual who can't seem to cut loose from the temptations and lies that once made him feel on top of the world," the band share of the track. "It's caught to him and at the end of it all, he just wants the truth. No lies, no manipulations... just the truth."

Unlike their current predecessors, Silenmara leans into the intricacies and expertise that death metal requires, highlighting each member's work individually and showcasing vocalist Reggie Miller's growl and prowess on the mic.

Additionally, the coinciding video for "CHAKRA" visually showcases the theme of temptation in a dark, catastrophic Adam and Eve scenario. As the band performs, they are entangled in branches, much like a web of lies while Reggie contemplates temptation head-on in the form of a black apple hanging above him.

Hailing from Miami, Florida, a group of five gentlemen makes up the core existence of SILENMARA. With well over a decade under their belts, they have mastered the blend of melodic Swedish Gothenburg-style metal with the brutal and often chaotic aggression of American death metal.

Founded in the summer of 2008 by guitarist Jason Gato and drummer Adrian Perez, SILENMARA has established themselves as one of South Florida's most energetic and crushing performers.

With a long history of trials and tribulations, they have kept true to each other and their beliefs, combining their influences and lived experiences to create one hell of a story of perseverance. The addition of Marcus Noga and Boris Gomez help align the vision and sound that reverberates through your consciousness, haunting you and compelling you to press repeat until a new song makes its appearance, beginning the satisfying cycle anew.

Taking the band's instrumental intensity and using that as a springboard, Reggie Miller comes in and viscerally fills in the blanks, delivering tales of his experiences while sharing his thoughtful ideals.

He rounds out the band lyrically, completing their story. Notable tracks from their first album Collection of Conscience such as "Delirium Tremens" and "Elixir" instantly hit the listener with their aggressive and fresh approach to their blend of genres. From their sophomore record Methods to their latest releases "Jekyll" and "Hyde", the common thread they weave through their music is that there can be beauty within chaos.

Even when performing live, they convey this same message amidst their intensity and onstage antics. Silenmara is a band that will always leave you wanting more, and when you see them in their element, you cannot help but want to become part of the MARA family.

Watch the new music video here: