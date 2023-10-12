Siki Daha Releases Latest Single 'LCS'

The song is now available on streaming platforms.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Siki Daha Releases Latest Single 'LCS'

Indie singer/songwriter Siki Daha has returned with his latest single, "LCS," out now. The track, a chill and ambient commentary on the complexities of social media, features Daha's smooth vocals and introspective lyricism. Layered harmonies, spoken questions mirroring the pressure of outside criticism, and wistful horns give way to an infectious hook, "Like, like,/ comment, comment,/ subscribe." Influence from the likes of Aaliyah, Sade, and Michael Jackson are all evident.

Based in Australia with roots in Pakistan, Dubai, and Europe, Siki Daha is truly paving his own way in the industry. He has been honing his craft for decades, receiving mentorship from Natalie Cole in 2004 after giving her a copy of his demos. He was featured on Australia Idol in 2007, going viral for the blatant racism he was met with in his interview process, and becoming a voice against it. Time spent in London and America helped him release his debut LP Equanimity, a confessional body of work detailing love, loss, and life experienced in Greece, Spain, Turkey and France.

His storytelling continued when he permanently returned to Australia, releasing his sophomore LP Love or Logic which led him to be the first Pakistani artist featured in the magazine DNA. SIKANDAR, his third full-length release, had a focus on traditional South Asian sounds (sitar, tablas, and features of fellow Pakistani artists), along with an R&B angle. His forthcoming album MEN follows his experiences as a queer, brown, South Asian artist.

Outside of recording, Daha founded his own music school Music Roof and non-profit I BELIEVE In Me, which aims to uplift and provide resources for young artists, particularly BIPOC women. A documentary is currently in editing to show the improvements that the non-profit has brought to Australia, along with a children's book that is already released. I BELIEVE In Me also funds a scholarship at the Indonesian Institute of the Arts to forward the work of young, female artists. Daha's time as an entrepreneur and mentor has impacted countless rising talents, and has influenced his own artistry as well.

"LCS" serves as a great track to throw on during a relaxing drive, or to listen to while the party is winding down, but it is far more than that. This release encompasses Daha's dedication to social conflict and commentary, and his commitment to leaving his listeners better than he found them.



