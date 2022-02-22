Sigur Rós Bring Major World Tour To Kings Theatre, June 2022

Kings Theatre is excited to announce Sigur Rós will bring their extensive world tour, their first in nearly five years, to Brooklyn, NY on June 14, 2022 at 8:00PM ET (doors at 6:30PM ET). Tickets will be on sale at 10am ET on Friday, February 25th via https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/sigur-ros/.

The band are in the process of writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013's Kveikur and will air new songs at the shows, alongside material drawn from their acclaimed 25 year discography. Sigur Rós founding members Ja??a??ónsi and Georg Holm are joined in the studio and on tour by former member Kjartan Sveinsson, who is rejoining the band almost a decade after stepping away to focus on other projects.

Sigur Rós are one of the most successful bands of recent times and one of Iceland's most successful acts of all time, with six number ones in their home country and a trio of Platinum albums globally. In the years since Kveikur, the band launched the 'Liminal' soundbaths and endless playlists, built around blissed-out re-imaginings of moments from Sigur Rós's catalogue both familiar and obscure. In 2020 they released the almost mythical 'lost' recordings Odin's Raven Magic, an orchestral album originally made nearly two decades prior. The band have also reissued their albums Agætis Byrjun, Takk, () , Með suð i eyrum við spilum endalaust and Valtari on their own label, Krunk. Alongside this, frontman Ja??a??ónsi has released two solo albums, Shiver, featuring contributions from A. G. Cook, Robyn and Liz Fraser, and the surprise album Obsidian which coincided with his solo art exhibition at the Tanya Bonakdar Gallery in New York City.