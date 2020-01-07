Sightless Pit Announce Debut Album GRAVE OF A DOG

Sightless Pit brings together three of the most ambitious and prolific minds in heavy music today. The trio, comprised of Lee Buford of The Body, Kristin Hayter of Lingua Ignota and Dylan Walker of Full of Hell, have announced the release of their debut album Grave of a Dog, due out February 21st. First single "Kingscorpse" perfectly captures both the breadth and clarity of the trio's vision, twisting through operatic vocals, pummelling jackhammer rhythms and vaporous electronics.

Listen to Kingscorpse below!



On Grave of a Dog, the trio of Buford, Hayter and Walker combine their profound talents and eclectic tastes to make music that is defiantly original and emotionally sublime. Their debut album was crafted without any clear rules or guidelines beyond their desire to work with one another. The central pillar to what coheres the three into a unified voice throughout the album is a shared bleak vision of existence and a willingness to follow each other into bold new territory. Over the course of the eight tracks, the trio reflect the extremes and emotional weight of their world view through elegiac dirges, driving beats, explosive crescendos. Together, three strong voices unite to create a work of remarkable clarity of expression of enormous sorrow, futility and most of all, beauty.

Sightless Pit - Grave of a Dog tracklist

1. Kingscorpse

2. Immersion Dispersal

3. The Ocean Of Mercy

4. Violent Rain

5. Drunk On Marrow

6. Miles Of Chain

7. Whom The Devil Long Sought To Strangle

9. Love is Dead, All Love Is Dead





