Side Door Jazz Debuts on WUSF 89.7 This Friday

Side Door at the Palladium is a monthly concert series featuring jazz recorded in the Palladium.

Side Door Jazz is now on WUSF 89.7!

Side Door at the Palladium is a monthly concert series featuring jazz recorded in the Palladium's intimate Side Door Cabaret and features interviews with Palladium Executive Director Paul Wilborn and the artists...only on All Night Jazz, WUSF 89.7.

This Friday, for the inaugural episode, they're featuring one of the most talked-about shows of the season: James Suggs Plays Miles Davis. If you weren't able to get tickets for this sold-out event - or if you just want to hear the musical mastery of Suggs once again - now is your chance!

Tune in this Friday at 10p, only on WUSF 89.7!

