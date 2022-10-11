Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sick Puppies Team Up With ESPN to Launch NHL Season With New Single 'Ready Steady Go'

Sick Puppies Team Up With ESPN to Launch NHL Season With New Single 'Ready Steady Go'

‘Ready Steady Go’ has been released on all streaming services.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  

Sick Puppies have teamed up with ESPN/ESPN+ to promote their new single 'Ready Steady Go', a cover of the Paul Oakenfold hit song. The music will be used to launch the new National Hockey League (NHL) season on ESPN with promos using the song on all their platforms through the end of 2022.

The intense, driving version of 'Ready Steady Go' has been released on all streaming services and is sure to have Hockey fans around the world pumping their fists as they cheer on their favorite NHL teams.

Kevin Wilson, creative music director for ESPN, says "Ready Steady Go' is a classic hype track and having the Sick Puppies do their own heavy take on it fits so great to amp-up the start of the NHL season."

The Sick Puppies explain "For those who haven't heard Paul Oakenfold's song "Ready Steady Go", it's a classic tune. When the opportunity came to be able to put our spin on it, it was a no brainer! The NHL screams fast, aggressive and punchy rock, so we took that energy and recorded it with that attitude. ESPN brings the rock! We are in good company with their exceptional music team and can't wait to watch this hockey season unfold".

Paul Oakenfold adds "Check out my song 'Ready Steady Go' that is going to be used for the start of the NHL Season on ESPN and will run for the rest of the year. My friends Sick Puppies did a kickass rock version of it! Good luck to all the teams this season. Also BIG thanks to everyone at ESPN for pushing it out there."

Sick Puppies burst onto the scene in 2001, and have been making their mark with 6 albums and 13 single releases, along with touring the world. The trio, that consists of Emma Anzai (Bass, Backing Vocals), Mark Goodwin (Drums/Backing Vocals) and Bryan Scott (Lead Vocals/Guitar) have more than 500 million audio streams of their music and more than 250 million views of their videos on Youtube. Their hits include "You're Going Down", "Gunfight", "All The Same", "Riptide", "Maybe", "My World", and "Here With You".

Sick Puppies plan to release an album of all new material by the 2nd quarter of 2023. They will be playing major Rock festivals in North America throughout 2023, as well as tour dates internationally.

Watch the promo video here:

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Mary McCartney SERVES IT UP Returns to Discovery+ With New Episodes Filled with Celebrity Guests and More Delicious RecipesMary McCartney SERVES IT UP Returns to Discovery+ With New Episodes Filled with Celebrity Guests and More Delicious Recipes
October 11, 2022

In each episode, Mary shares her sincere love of cooking, showcasing her accessible vegetarian food philosophy for all to enjoy with her quick and easy recipes that are perfect for every occasion. Mary and her famous friends celebrate food and friendship, and exchanging stories and memories.
STARZ Rounds Out OUTLANDER Season Seven CastSTARZ Rounds Out OUTLANDER Season Seven Cast
October 11, 2022

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning different genres.
65th Annual NY Emmy Awards Recipients Announced65th Annual NY Emmy Awards Recipients Announced
October 11, 2022

Jon Stewart, activist, Emmy Award winning host of The Daily Show and current host of The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+ shared the President’s Award with activist John Feal for their tireless efforts on behalf of 9/11 first responders. They received a standing ovation when they were joined by a group of first responders on-stage.
Superights Secures Global Distribution Rights for New Preschool Series SULLIVAN SAILSSuperights Secures Global Distribution Rights for New Preschool Series SULLIVAN SAILS
October 11, 2022

Sullivan Sails was commissioned by Irish children’s free-to-air television RTÉJr and Italy’s KidsMe, the Children’s Content Factory of the De Agostini Group, and was funded by Screen Ireland / Fís Éireann and Northern Ireland Screen. Superights will represent worldwide rights excluding Italy and Ireland.
Homeboy Sandman Announces 'Still Champion' Album & Drops Lead Single 'Satellite'Homeboy Sandman Announces 'Still Champion' Album & Drops Lead Single 'Satellite'
October 11, 2022

Homeboy Sandman announces his new full-length album “Still Champion” due for release on Mello Music Group. The album is produced entirely by Deca. Now, the prolific lyricist unveils the album’s lead single Satellite. On the laidback boom bap anthem, Homeboy Sandman delivers a fresh and new interpolation of his 2014 song Stroll.