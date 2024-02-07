Sia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & More

Sia's "Reasonable Woman" to be Released on May 3, 2024 on Atlantic Records

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Global pop icon Sia will release her first proper solo album in eight years – entitled Reasonable Woman – on May 3, 2024 via Atlantic Records. The record features guest turns from Kylie, Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton, Tierra Whack, Labrinth, Kaliii, and Jimmy Jolliff. 

Today's announcement comes with one of Reasonable Woman's highlights - an instant smash called “Dance Alone,” created with fellow global pop queen and 2024 Grammy Award winner, Kylie Minogue. The pair previously collaborated on Kylie's album Kiss Me Once; ten years later, they have teamed up for blissful pop perfection once again. CLICK HERE TO PRE-SAVE REASONABLE WOMAN.

There is no artist in the world like Sia. Try to think about an artist who transformed from an in-demand indie pop vocalist and chanteuse into a global pop superstar more than a decade into their career. Try to imagine that same global pop superstar writing and producing music for many of the other most iconic stars of our time. 

And then let yourself think about how Sia Furler has racked up more worldwide streams and hits (6 in the “Billions Club” on Spotify, and counting...) all while never showing her face, never compromising her artistic vision, and never letting anyone else define pop stardom for her. 

It's staggering to imagine any artist doing just one of these things, let alone all of them, over the course of a career that continues to reach new heights. It's worth repeating: there is no artist in the world like Sia.

Her career trajectory is itself a phenomenon. Starting out in Australia, Sia's artistic life took a number of twists and turns to put her on the world stage, from singing with Zero 7 to soundtracking the finale scene of HBO's beloved show Six Feet Under, to writing, co-writing, and featuring on songs for other artists, including Rhianna, David Guetta, Flo Rida. (It should be noted: all of these artists had massive, chart-topping hits in collaboration with Sia.) 

Her song “Chandelier,” from 2014's Grammy-nominated 1000 Forms Of Fear, not only changed the way pop music sounds, but it revolutionized the art of music video with the groundbreaking clip starring Maddie Ziegler. More worldwide smashes followed in quick succession: “Elastic Heart,” “Big Girls Cry,” “Alive,” “Together,” “Dusk 'Til Dawn” with Zayn, and “Cheap Thrills” - a Billboard number one single for 8 nonconsecutive weeks.

Over 50 billion audio streams don't lie. Her Christmas album, released in 2017, has one of the top 10 most streamed holiday songs of all time. She directed her first feature film, titled Music, in 2021, and in 2022, a song from 2016's This Is Acting - “Unstoppable” - became a viral sensation, pushing it past a billion plays on Spotify and onto the charts again in multiple countries around the world seven years after its release. Meanwhile, Sia co-wrote songs for global artists like Miley Cyrus, Diljit, and more. Her songs continue to soundtrack film and TV across the world, and she even managed to reward Survivor contestants.

And now - there is Reasonable Woman, Sia's first proper album since 2016. In addition to the guest vocalists, the album was created with a myriad of incredible collaborators, producers, co-writers, engineers, a who's who of the pop landscape. The list includes: Jesse Shatkin, Greg Kurstin, benny blanco, Jim-E Stack, Rosalía, bülow, Mark “Spike” Stent, and more. 

Photo credit: Erik Melvin



