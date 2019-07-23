Shordie Shordie Releases DISTRACTIONS

Fresh off the heels of releasing the remix for his smash "Betchua (Bitchuary)" feat. Wiz Khalifa and A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Baltimore artist Shordie Shordie doubles down on his summer takeover with the release of his newest track "Distractions." With another side of his emotions on display, Shordie croons over the piano keys, vulnerably questioning why he can't get that special someone off his mind.

Adding his own degrees to the recent heatwave, Shordie Shordie will be lighting up the West Coast this week to wrap up his Captain Hook Tour, headlining at Slim's in San Francisco on Friday, July 26th and at The Echo in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 27th. Shordie Shordie's rise continues, capturing attention from The FADER ("GEN F"), XXL,Flaunt Magazine, Genius and more!

Listen to the new one here:

REMAINING TOUR DATES:

7/26 Slim's - San Francisco, CA

7/27 The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

Hailing from the Northeast side of Baltimore, Maryland, Shordie Shordie, born RaQuan Hudson, is exploding onto the rap game in full-force. He first emerged in music as a member of Peso Da Mafia, a hip-hop faction started with his brother and cousin, which produced viral hits such as "Money Man." Quickly, Shordie Shordie began generating much attention for the eccentricity and swag he portrayed in the group's videos -propelling his career as a solo artist. Setting the streets on fire with his viral "Bitchuary (Betchua)" visual, which is currently at over 28 million views and counting and is featured on his 2018 project, Captain Hook, Shordie Shordie is paving the way towards a brand-new generation of music.





