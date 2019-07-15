Shordie Shordie Releases BITCHUARY (BETCHUA) Remix With Wiz Khalifa and A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Baltimore's Shordie Shordie shared a scorching new remix to his smash "Bitchuary (Betchua)" with special guest features from Wiz Khalifa andA Boogie wit da Hoodie. The original song appeared on his debut project Captain Hook, released last December. Since its release, "Bitchuary (Betchua)" has taken the summer by storm and amassed nearly 83 million cumulative streams across all platforms including the music video which first began the groundswell around the track. It has been included in playlists such as Spotify's "Rap Caviar," "Get Turnt" and Apple Music's "It's Lit," "On Repeat" and "The Plug."

Starting next week, Shordie Shordie will embark on a short string of shows kicking off on July 18th in Brooklyn at Baby's All Right, making his way through San Francisco and wrapping in Los Angeles on July 27th (details below). Shordie Shordie continues to rise, gaining the attention of The FADER (GEN F), XXL, Flaunt Magazine, Genius and more!

Upcoming Your Dates

7/18 Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

7/26 Slim's - San Francisco, CA

7/27 The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

MORE ABOUT SHORDIE SHORDIE:

Hailing from the Northeast side of Baltimore, Maryland, Shordie Shordie, born RaQuan Hudson, is exploding onto the rap game in full-force. He first emerged in music as a member of Peso Da Mafia, a hip-hop faction started with his brother and cousin, which produced viral hits such as "Money Man." Quickly, Shordie Shordie began generating much attention for the eccentricity and swag he portrayed in the group's videos-propelling his career as a solo artist. Setting the streets on fire with his viral "Bitchuary (Betchua)" visual, which is currently at over 25 million views and counting and is featured on his 2018 project, Captain Hook, Shordie Shordie is paving the way towards a brand-new generation of music.





