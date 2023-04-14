Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shordie Shordie Drops New Single 'Thug Life' & Announces 'A Life for Two' Mixtape

His new mixtape A Life For Two is set to release on April 28th via Warner Records. 

Apr. 14, 2023  

RIAA Certified Double-Platinum Baltimore artist Shordie Shordie has just shared an emotional new single, "Thug Life," along with the announcement that his new mixtape A Life For Two is set to release on April 28th via Warner Records.

On "Thug Life," Shordie Shordie delivers a passionate vocal melody over the track's exuberant production while reminiscing on the acrimonious nature of his most recent love affair. It's the first taste of what's to come on his highly conceptual new mixtape A Life For Two, which is loosely based on a real-life love affair in the semblance of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Including features from Octavian and 03 Greedo, A Life For Two is set to release on April 28th.

Following his 2022 release, More Than Music, Pt. 2, the sequel to his 2020 effort, >Music (More Than Music), and his first ever sold-out headlining 'On The Block' tour, Shordie Shordie's upcoming mixtape expands upon the detailed and dynamic songwriting fans have come to expect from the DMV standout.

His refined aesthetic and unique approach to storytelling has netted Shordie Shordie over 1.5 billion streams as well as cosigns from heavyweight artists such as Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan as well as critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, XXL, The FADER, COMPLEX, HotNewHipHop, The Washington Post, and many more.



Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single Head In The Clouds Photo
Arrows In Action Share Brand New Single 'Head In The Clouds'
Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action (singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel) have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, ‘80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop.
Jonas Blue Returns With Summer Smash Finally With Rani Photo
Jonas Blue Returns With Summer Smash 'Finally' With Rani
Jonas’s debut album, Blue is certified Gold in the UK and US and was winner of the Brit Breakthrough Award. Jonas has collaborated with a star-studded cast of artists across his career including Becky Hill, Rita Ora, Joe Jonas, Paloma Faith, Liam Payne, Tiesto, MK, RAYE, Nina Nesbitt, HRVY, Raye, JP Cooper, Arlissa, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.
Erin Duvall Releases Mothers Day Song To Be Here Photo
Erin Duvall Releases Mother's Day Song 'To Be Here'
Singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall has released her country music Mother's Day song, 'To Be Here.' The beautiful tribute to all mothers out there is about the magical love she has for her children and the admiration she has for anyone who is raising children or has raised them.
Taleban Dooda Releases New Single Mind of a Maniac Photo
Taleban Dooda Releases New Single 'Mind of a Maniac'
The new single arrives shortly after Dooda's boisterous tracks 'Major Pain;' “Come After Me” and Step Wit A Passion mixtape, which dropped in late 2022 and boasted the hit single “If It Happen It Happen.” That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING SegmentVideo: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING Segment
April 13, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning has shared an interview segment 1988 featuring Hal Prince discussing the opening of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. The segment, which features footage of the original Broadway cast in rehearsals and performing, spotlights how Prince brought the musical to Broadway. Watch the video now!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA TomorrowNEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow
April 13, 2023

The company of New York, New York will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow, April 14. NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville') as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s 'Dear Edward'), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, and more.
Eels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' AlbumEels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' Album
April 13, 2023

EELS confirm the limited-edition remastered vinyl reissue of their acclaimed 2005 album, Blinking Lights and Other Revelations. First released in April 2005, Blinking Lights endures as one of the band’s most personal records since 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, with songs about faith, responsibility, growing up, dignity, hope and renewal.
Peacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR StoryPeacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR Story
April 13, 2023

COCAINE BEAR: THE TRUE STORY dives deep into the bizarre actual events behind the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear. The documentary tells the story of Kentucky blueblood Drew Thornton and the infamous drug run that will forever link him to a Georgia bear on cocaine. Watch the video trailer for the one-hour documentary now!
D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'
April 13, 2023

18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well.' The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns. Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops.
