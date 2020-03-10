Shiner Announces U.S. Tour Dates
Last week Kansas City's Shiner announced their return by way of the May 8 release of new album Schadenfreude. Today they are happy to announce a U.S. tour in support of the album. The dates kick of May 21 at Chicago's Lincoln Hall and conclude at the Double Wide in Dallas on July 27. Along the way they will also play Brooklyn, Seattle and Los Angeles as well as a hometown show at Kansas City's Record Bar on June 5. All dates are below.
Schadenfreude will mark Shiner's first new album since the 2001 release of their critically acclaimed LP The Egg. To date they have shared the album's first single "Life As A Mannequin"
Shiner formed in 1992 and soon found themselves signed to DeSoto Records, (owned by Jawbox's Kim Coletta and Bill Barbot). For the next decade they went on countless tours of the US, Europe and Japan, and released 4 full-length albums resulting in a fiercely loyal set of diehards. Comparisons with their contemporaries of HUM, Jawbox, Failure, and Swervedriver were unavoidable, but Shiner carved a path of their own with a dedication to song-craft and musicianship wrapped in darkly sugared hooks.
Shiner broke up in 2002 but 10-years later re-released The Egg on vinyl and played sold-out shows in New York, LA, KC and Chicago. Those were some of their biggest shows ever and many in the audience were new to the Shiner fanclub. In 2018 the 4 of them - drummer Jason Gerken, bass player Paul Malinowski and guitarists Allen Epley and Josh Newton decided they were not quite finished, there was another life for Shiner they could not ignore.
After a few recording sessions that took place over a year and a half, the band have emerged the upcoming Schadenfreude. The LP was self-produced, engineered, and mixed at Malinowski' own Massive Sound studio in Shawnee, KS. And despite the hiatus, Shiner have not missed a beat, Gerken is still a drummer's drummer and his heavy right foot is tied to Malinowski's distorted-symphony bass. Epley and Newton hew left and right in the mix and worked in lockstep counterpoint throughout the proceedings and leave room for the vocals to enter the mix without overtaking, and instead working as a whole within the strings and skins.
The songs on Schadenfreude are not so much an answer to The Egg as some properly timed follow up might, but instead stand on their own. It's the sound of a 4 piece band with each player finding his place in a book as though he just left the room an hour earlier and picked up on the next paragraph upon return. Epley says, "a lot of themes on the album are pretty dark but always with a silver lining around the edges. The title itself is a commentary on the most common human trait of enjoying your rivals' demise. Or your apparent enemies."
Shiner tour dates:
May 21 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
May 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Collective
May 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
May 24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
May 26 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
May 27 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott
May 28 - New Haven, CT @ The State House
May 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
May 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
May 31 - Baltimore, MD @ Rituals
June 2 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
June 3 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
June 4 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
June 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
July 14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird
July 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
July 16 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
July 17 - Seattle, WA @ Substation
July 18 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
July 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
July 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
July 22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
July 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
July 24 - El Paso, TX @ Neon Rose
July 25 - Austin, TX @ Northdoor
July 26 - Houston, TX @ Rudyard's
July 27 - Dallas, TX @ Double Wide
Schadenfreude Track List:
1 In the End
3 Genuflect
4 Nothing
5 Low Hanging Fruit
6 Paul P Pogh
7 Swallow
8 O Captain
Photo Credit: Todd Zimmer