Shevyn Roberts Releases New Album “High On Frequency”

Nov. 01, 2022  

Shevyn Roberts releases an upcoming album "High On Frequency" with the lead single "Runnin Outta Time," which features a Robert Eibach remix. Robert Eibach-DJ, Producer, Remixer, Songwriter-who has worked with Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and many others.

"I had a great experience working with Shevyn, as she has high energy and a life-loving spirit. We were able to be quite creative and turn her vision into some really fun tracks that any audience from clubgoers to music streamers can enjoy", said Robert Eibach.

Shevyn's release titled "Running Out Of Time" is an otherworldly tune about a multidimensional version of herself doing time travel, with self-empowerment from her future self as showcased in the music video. The music video for Shevyn's "Runnin Outta Time" was shot in Los Angeles with Director Zane from Zane Productions, who has worked with Universal Records, Warner Music Group, Spinnin Records, and Marvel. In the video, Shevyn is transported into the near future and meets her future self.

Shevyn stars on a reality show called the "April & Shevyn Show" airing on Hey Vegas TV which follows Shevyn and April's day-to-day lives and fun shenanigans as a recording artist in a Vegas setting.

Shevyn Roberts is an American singer, actress, and dancer who has been nominated for multiple awards for her music, including the Hollywood Music in Media Award for the songs Superstitious', 'Upside Down' and 'Better than the First Time.' Shevyn has won multiple awards for dancing, including six National Solo Dance Championships with the American Dance/Drill Team School and Showtime International. Shevyn was also named one of Music Connection Magazine's Hot 100 Unsigned Artists & Bands of the Year. She is also known as an actor, being featured in such TV shows as "Days of our Lives" and such films as "Dead Ant", where she played a rock star.

Shevyn has received standing ovations that sparked fans' curiosity about how she did it. As she evolved from her teenage years of success, her love for performance and strong connections with music drove her to record an album. Many records followed, and eventually, Shevyn ended up opening for World Famous Super Star Justin Bieber at one of his concerts. She then went on to have several of her songs nominated and ultimately Won Best Pop Song At The Hollywood Music In Media Awards. Shevyn is also slated to star in 4 films in 2023.

Robert Eibach is a GRAMMY-nominated and Latin GRAMMY-nominated, Billboard-charting artist, producer, engineer, remixer, and songwriter. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and growing up playing guitar and bass with a desire to learn more about music production, Eibach enrolled at Temple University in Philadelphia. It was there he learned piano and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcasting, Telecommunications, and Mass Media with a concentration in Music Production. While in Philadelphia, Robert also worked at the legendary Third Story Recording Studios as a recording engineer. The experience of working with such artists as Korn and Swizz Beatz, and learning from producers/engineers Mark Sarisky, Scott Herzog, Jack Klotz, and Phil Nowlan gave Robert the confidence and motivation to move out west to Los Angeles and pursue a career in the music industry.

After arriving in Los Angeles, Robert was hired by Del Oro Music, where he worked his way up the ranks from an assistant engineer, to an engineer, to head engineer, and eventually to a producer. He has enjoyed working on recordings by many top artists including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Mark Ronson, Normani, Miley Cyrus, David Longoria, Kesha, Chris Standring, Barbara Morrison, Selena Gomez, Poncho Sanchez, Lucky Diaz, and The Family Jam Band, Baby Bash, Sabrina Carpenter, Alan Walker, Marshmello, Smash Mouth, and many others across a variety of genres.

As a producer and remixer, Robert has experienced much success on the Billboard Charts. His remixes for Ariana Grande (No Tears Left To Cry, 7 Rings, etc), Mark Ronson and Camila Cabello (Find U Again), and Jennifer Lopez (Baila Conmigo) all reached the level of #1. Robert's productions and songwriting for David Longoria featuring Dallas Lovato (Playground, etc.), and Ani (Dance The Night Away, Confession) among others also scored top 20s and top 15 success on Billboard Charts. Robert has also contributed work to GRAMMY-Winning Albums for Ariana Grande (Sweetener), Wouter Kellerman and Ricky Kej (Winds of Samsara), and the Latin GRAMMY-Winning Album by The Lucky Band (Buenos Diaz), as well as GRAMMY-Nominated works for Ariana Grande (Thank U, Next), Taylor Swift (Lover), Wouter Kellerman (Love Language) and Latin GRAMMY-Nominated albums by Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band (Adelante, Paseo Lunar).

Robert Eibach is a member of Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band, who is a 2022 GRAMMY Nominee in the Best Children's Album category for the album "Crayon Kids", and a 2020 Latin-GRAMMY Nominee for the album "Paseo Lunar" also in the Best Children's Album category. As a solo artist, Robert Eibach released his first single "Play With You" featuring Elle Dubleu in August of 2020 and received a Hollywood Music In Media Award Nomination for Best EDM Song of 2020.

Interested in expanding his creativity to visual arts, Eibach has also produced TV Specials for PBS and a number of TV episodes and interviews in music and film for the 24k Music Network, where he serves as VP of Production. Robert co-wrote and produced the theme song for the feature film "Bloodline: Now or Never" with David Longoria and features singer April Diamond, entitled "Now or Never", which made the Academy Awards shortlist for Original Song in 2018.

As a proud member of the Recording Academy Advocacy Team, and also the Producer and Engineers Wing, Robert has, with other music industry professionals, met with members of Congress to advance legislation critical to the future of the music industry. He also sits on The Board of Directors for the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Refining Purpose, whose mission is to empower individuals impacted by the foster care system to embrace self-sufficient productive lives through mentorship programs. Robert is also involved with "We Are One Concerts" which donates music scholarships.

High On Frequency Album is available on all platforms:

https://shevynroberts.hearnow.com/



