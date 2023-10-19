Sheryl Lee Ralph Sets Partial Lineup for ﻿DIVAS Simply Singing! With Wayne Brady, Cynthia Erivo & More

Tickets are now available for purchase now.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 3 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sets Partial Lineup for ﻿DIVAS Simply Singing! With Wayne Brady, Cynthia Erivo & More

Emmy award-winning and Tony award-nominated actor, singer, producer, philanthropist, and community activist Sheryl Lee Ralph, along with her non-profit charitable organization, The DIVA Foundation, announce a star-studded partial lineup of performers and presenters to take the stage at this year’s DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness.

The highly-anticipated health awareness benefit concert will be filmed before a live audience at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19, 2023. Tickets are now available for purchase HERE!

Now in its 33rd year, DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness will feature performances by renowned artists, including 5x Emmy Award-winning actor, singer, comedian, and host Wayne Brady, legendary jazz songstress and 5x Grammy award-winner Dianne Reeves, Grammy

award-nominated, multiplatinum recording artist Jordin Sparks, Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter, Tony award-nominated singer and actor Saycon Sengbloh, and making her first DIVAS appearance, rising actor Phylicia Pearl Mpasi who plays “Young Celie” in the highly anticipated film THE COLOR PURPLE. Grammy, Tony, and Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated singer and actress Cynthia Erivo will join the cast of presenters for the evening.

Additionally, Emmy award-winning musical director, musician, singer, and songwriter Adam Blackstone has joined DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness as Musical Director. Blackstone most recently won the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Musical Direction for his role in the Pepsi Superbowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and 50 Cent. This year, he also received the NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal.” He notably released his debut album, LEGACY, in September 2022, which boasted the Grammy-nominated "'Round Midnight," featuring Jazmine Sullivan. Emmy award-winning director Jonathan X will helm the star-studded concert, with DIVAS alum Shelly Goldstein signing on as writer.

DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness, a health awareness initiative of The DIVA Foundation was originally founded as a living memorial to the many friends Sheryl Lee Ralph lost during the AIDS Crisis. DIVAS Simply Singing! has grown into the longest-running health awareness benefit concert in the US that raises awareness and funds for programs that empower and educate audiences to own and advocate for their health and the health of others.

DIVAS Simply Singing! is executive produced and hosted by Sheryl Lee Ralph, along with long-time producing partners Norman Lee (also Executive Director of The DIVA Foundation) and Stephanie Lilly Smith. Over 300 stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Holliday, Loretta Devine, Jenifer Lewis, Patti LaBelle, Deborah Cox, Faith Evans, Tisha Campbell, Michelle Williams, Chaka Khan, Jody Watley, Oleta Adams, and Raven Symoné, have lifted their voices in solidarity. 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: WEDNESDAY Release Rat Bastards of Haw Creek Documentary Photo
Video: WEDNESDAY Release 'Rat Bastards of Haw Creek' Documentary

Wednesday release Rat Bastards of Haw Creek, a new documentary that features how the raucous kinetic raw energy of the band’s captivating live show stands in contrast with their quiet, rural lives in the mountains of Western North Carolina. The film, directed by Zach Romeo, was filmed in the wake of the release of Rat Saw God. Watch the video!

2
PALOMA Unveils New Video: Black Eyes Photo
PALOMA Unveils New Video: 'Black Eyes'

Step into PALOMA's electrifying digital world with her new video 'Black Eyes' as she explores our contemporary digital age. Join PALOMA and her eight-piece band at Cafe Wha? in NYC on October 29th to witness her vibrant portrayal of our digitally-dominated world.

3
Antoine Drye Collaborates with Isaac Raz and an Ensemble of Over Twenty Musicians for New Photo
Antoine Drye Collaborates with Isaac Raz and an Ensemble of Over Twenty Musicians for New Album RETREAT TO BEAUTY

Trumpeter Antoine Drye is set to release his new album 'Retreat To Beauty'. Collaborating with esteemed orchestrator Isaac Raz and an ensemble of over twenty musicians, the album delivers lush arrangements of jazz standards and original material, giving a modern twist to a classic orchestral jazz sound.

4
Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli Announce Deluxe Edition of Christmas LP Photo
Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli Announce Deluxe Edition of Christmas LP

The album features an exclusive new version of the enchanting “The Greatest Gift,” a song that Andrea wrote with composer and multi-GRAMMY® and Academy Award® nominee Stephan Moccio (Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand), Amy Wadge and Jonas Myrin. Check out tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

BROTHERS IN ARMS to Premiere at American Film MarketBROTHERS IN ARMS to Premiere at American Film Market
Aretha Franklin 'A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974' Boxed Set to Release In DecemberAretha Franklin 'A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974' Boxed Set to Release In December
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Reimagining Trailer With Nicole KidmanVideo: Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Reimagining Trailer With Nicole Kidman
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets 'Most Memorable Year' Performance Lineup; Songs By Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez & MoreDANCING WITH THE STARS Sets 'Most Memorable Year' Performance Lineup; Songs By Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez & More

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SHUCKED
SIX