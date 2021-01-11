Sheff G Performs 'Eeny Meany Miny Moe' And 'Lights On'

Vevo announces Sheff G as the next artist in their Ctrl series with performances of "Eeny Meany Miny Moe" and "Lights On" premiering today. Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Sheff G's performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Born and raised in Brooklyn's Flatbush district, Sheff G (born Michael Williams) began his career after being inspired by Chicago's prominent drill scene. His first single "No Suburban" was a prime example of Williams injecting his Brooklyn-based character into the flows and production of UK drill, garnering millions of plays and making Sheff G a local celebrity. Following a break from music in 2018, Sheff triumphantly returned with "Panic, Pt. 2," which found a large British following after being promoted on UK drill video channels.

As the popularity of the scene continued to grow throughout 2018 and 2019, Sheff G maintained a prolific singles output, releasing the third and fourth parts of the "Panic" series. His debut mixtape, The Unluccy Luccy Kid, saw him push into new directions in September of 2019, adding carnivalesque trap songs in addition to his drill-fusion tracks. Sheff released his next album One And Only in May 2020, and Proud Of Me Now, which includes "Eeny Meany Miny Moe," in December. He rounded out the year with singles "Light On" and "No Negotiations."

"Eeny Meany Miny Moe" and "Lights On" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.