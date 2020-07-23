Sheen Center Presents A CONVERSATION WITH HARRY CONNICK, JR.

Wednesday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m. (EST), The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, the arts center of the Archdiocese of New York, presents A Conversation with Harry Connick, Jr. This special livestream event with the Grammy® and Emmy® Award winner, and Tony® nominated artist can be viewed online, for free, at www.SheenCenter.org or on The Sheen Center's Facebook page or YouTube channels.

Following the July 29 live-stream event, the program will be available to view on the Sheen Talks Youtube channel, www.YouTube.com/SheenTalks.

With a music, film, television and Broadway career spanning three decades, New Orleans native son Harry Connick, Jr. is the essence of a Renaissance man. Join Sheen Center Interim Executive Director David DiCerto for a conversation with the Grammy and Emmy Award winner about his musical career, his Catholic faith, his work with the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, and the tragic personal losses of two dear friends to COVID-19: mentor Ellis Marsalis, Jr. and Monsignor Richard Guastella, the priest who gave him his first job in New York, celebrated his wedding ceremony and baptized one of his daughters.

Harry Connick, Jr. has exemplified excellence in every aspect of the entertainment world. He has received recognition with multiple Grammy and Emmy awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, his achievements on screens large and small, and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer. In 2019, after 30 million albums sold worldwide, 13 No. 1 jazz albums in the United States, and a music, film, television and Broadway career over three decades long, Harry Connick, Jr. released "True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter," his debut album on legendary Verve Records, his new label home. Comprised exclusively of Cole Porter compositions, "True Love" highlights Connick's talents as pianist, singer, arranger, orchestrator, and conductor, as he breathes new life into popular songs from The Great American Songbook including "Anything Goes" and "You Do Something To Me."

A Conversation with Harry Connick, Jr. is the final Wednesday talk event in The Sheen Center's "Faith, Hope & Love" series. During this time when we are unable to gather in the Loreto or BLACK BOX Theaters on Bleecker Street, The Sheen Center took its mission digital with new, original online content inspired by the sustaining virtues of the series' title. Past programs in the

"Faith, Hope & Love" series, including events with Jeannie Gaffigan, American Slavery Project's Judy Tate, Sesame Street's Henry Louis Mitchell, and more, are available for free viewing on our Sheen Talks Youtube channel. The Sheen Center will present new online programming this fall.

