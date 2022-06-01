She & Him Release Second Single 'Wouldn't It Be Nice' from 'Melt Away' Album

Zooey Deschanel (She) & M. Ward (Him) today released the second single, "Wouldn't It Be Nice," off their upcoming album Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson via Fantasy Records, out on July 22, 2022. "Wouldn't It Be Nice" was the opening track off the Beach Boys' 1966 album Pet Sounds.

She & Him's seventh studio album is a loving, LP-length tribute to one of the greatest living American songwriters and singers, Brian Wilson. Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson finds Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward diving deep into the legendary artist's extensive songbook, offering fascinating and delectable new spins on time-honored classics and overlooked gems alike.

These fourteen covers are infused with the familiar magic that She & Him fans know and love, opening a new window into Wilson's iconic catalog. Wilson even features on a song with Zooey and M. Ward for the album, "Do It Again." The band have enjoyed a friendship, and mutual appreciation, with Wilson over the years and She & Him was previously a guest vocalist on his 2015 album, No Pier Pressure.

Melt Away is Deschanel and Ward's follow-up to 2016's holiday album Christmas Party, and it marks their second record of non-holiday covers since 2014's Classics, which topped Billboard's U.S. Folk Albums chart on release. It's the latest display of remarkable talent from She & Him, who have wowed listeners for over 15 years with their gorgeous and warm indie-pop.

As Deschanel's maintained a successful acting career and Ward's continued his own singular solo career as a producer and singer-songwriter, the duo continues to sound like the perfect match in the studio-with Zooey's dramatic vocals excellently pairing with Matt's textured, tuneful arrangements and production.

Watch the new visualizer here: