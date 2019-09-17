She & Him Announce U.S. Christmas Tour

Since their 2007 inception the talented partnership of Zooey Deschanel and M.Ward have released six acclaimed albums as She & Him. A Very She & Him Christmas, the duo's first collection of holiday music, was released in 2011 and quickly became a staple of the festive season. After two more lauded LPs, they released a second Yuletide collection, Christmas Party, in 2016. This year the duo will be embarking on a limited U.S. tour kicking off in Philadelphia on December 4th. Highlights include King's Theatre in Brooklyn, The Anthem in Washington D.C. and two nights at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles with special guest Patton Oswalt. Additional guests to be announced soon.

The band will have an exclusive ticket presale starting tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18 at 10am local time. Fans can sign up on sheandhim.com now to receive the presale password. General onsale will be this Friday, September 20 at 10am local. $2 from all presale tickets will be donated toBaby2Babyand $1 from all general onsale tickets will benefit Baby2Baby.

A Very She & Him Christmas Party Tour Dates:

Wed 12/4 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Thurs 12/5 Washington DC @ The Anthem

Fri 12/6 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sat 12/7 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Thur 12/12 Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

Fri 12/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace

Sat 12/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace

Photo Credit: Dan Winters





