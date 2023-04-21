Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shayna Steele Delivers 'Gold Dust' Album

Steele is currently in the midst of a US tour and just announced a New York City show at City Winery on June 5.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Jazz musician, Broadway performer, and powerhouse vocalist Shayna Steele today released Gold Dust, a genre-spanning collection of originals and covers.

Jazziz included "The Bloodline" from the album in their "Editors' Choice" calling it a "powerful track," and Atwood Magazine called the accompanying video "a cinematic, beautifully intimate black-and-white visual...captur[ing] the depth, the passion, the emotion, and the raw energy at the core of Steele's inspiring song." Steele wrote an essay about the origins of the song here.

Other tracks on the album include a rollicking cover of Fleetwood Mac's song "Gold Dust Woman" (the original version most recently heard in "Daisy Jones & The Six") as well as a cover of Cole Porter's "You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To" featuring GRAMMY-nominated jazz saxophonist Donny McCaslin. The video for the latter addresses Steele's internal struggle between being a touring musician and mom to her 10-year-old daughter Caia.

Steele, a former demo and backup singer for Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Rihanna, and Bette Midler and original Broadway cast member of Hairspray began work on Gold Dust reluctantly during a period of paralyzing self-doubt during the pandemic.

While finishing her music degree during lockdown at Berklee College Of Music, she found songwriting to be cathartic. It was there that she penned "The Bloodline," a reverent but hopeful commentary on social justice and racial issues in the United States sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

Listen to the new album here:

SHAYNA STEELE TOUR DATES

April

27 - Bethesda, MD- Strathmore AMP

28 - Charlotte, NC - Middle C Jazz Club

29 - Alpharetta, GA - Velvet Note

30 - Nashville, TN - City Winery (double bill with Nashville Jazz Orchestra)

May

5 - Biloxi, MS- Ground Zero Blues Club

6 - Phenix City, AL- Phenix City Amphitheater

9 - Sarasota, FL- Fogartyville (WSLR)

10 - Miami, FL - Faena Jazz Series

11 - Cocoa Beach, FL - Heidi's Jazz Club

12 - Ocala, FL - Levitt AMP Ocala

24 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy's Jazz

June

5 - New York, NY - City Winery



