Shaq Announces Largest Bass Music Festival In Texas

Uniting the bass music community around the globe and taking the game plan into his own hands as we ring in the festival season, DIESEL (aka SHAQ) is taking his touring live event series Shaq’s ‘Bass All Stars’ to the next level with his first large-scale bass music festival: “Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival.”

In need of your bass and dubstep fix? Well, look no further as the largest bass music festival in Texas will take place on Saturday, Sept 16 which will welcome over 10,000 fans to Panther Island in Fort Worth, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

With a stellar lineup personally curated by SHAQ himself, the festival will feature more than 15 of SHAQ’s chosen All-Stars including Alison Wonderland, Sullivan King, Kai Wachi, Crankdat, and many more across two stages.

Continuing his mission to support up-and-coming producers, SHAQ has invited a unique talent roster who will definitely throw down at the Panther Island Pavilion with an audio and visual experience like no other.

In partnership with Disco Donnie Presents & Medium Rare, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival will be SHAQ’s largest festival to date after blessing his global fan base with hard-hitting headline sets at festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Outside Lands, Tomorrowland, and much more.

Besides the highly anticipated lineup fueled with bass, the festival will also host Shaq’s favorite Texas food trucks for fans to indulge in, as well as interactive brand activations and over-the-top photo moments.

Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets this Friday, June 23rd at 10 AM CST, be sure to pre-register now here to confirm your access to the pre-sale and the lowest priced tickets. The general sale will begin immediately after the pre-sale on Friday, June 23rd at 12 PM CST. For more information on the festival and purchasing tickets, be sure to visit the official website here.