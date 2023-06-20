Shaq Announces Largest Bass Music Festival In Texas

The general sale will begin immediately after the pre-sale on Friday, June 23rd at 12 PM CST.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 3 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023
Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June' Photo 4 Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June'

Shaq Announces Largest Bass Music Festival In Texas

Uniting the bass music community around the globe and taking the game plan into his own hands as we ring in the festival season, DIESEL (aka SHAQ) is taking his touring live event series Shaq’s ‘Bass All Stars’ to the next level with his first large-scale bass music festival: “Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival.”

In need of your bass and dubstep fix? Well, look no further as the largest bass music festival in Texas will take place on Saturday, Sept 16 which will welcome over 10,000 fans to Panther Island in Fort Worth, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

With a stellar lineup personally curated by SHAQ himself, the festival will feature more than 15 of SHAQ’s chosen All-Stars including Alison Wonderland, Sullivan King, Kai Wachi, Crankdat, and many more across two stages. 

Continuing his mission to support up-and-coming producers, SHAQ has invited a unique talent roster who will definitely throw down at the Panther Island Pavilion with an audio and visual experience like no other.

In partnership with Disco Donnie Presents & Medium Rare, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival will be SHAQ’s largest festival to date after blessing his global fan base with hard-hitting headline sets at festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Outside Lands, Tomorrowland, and much more.

Besides the highly anticipated lineup fueled with bass, the festival will also host Shaq’s favorite Texas food trucks for fans to indulge in, as well as interactive brand activations and over-the-top photo moments. 

Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets this Friday, June 23rd at 10 AM CST, be sure to pre-register now here to confirm your access to the pre-sale and the lowest priced tickets. The general sale will begin immediately after the pre-sale on Friday, June 23rd at 12 PM CST. For more information on the festival and purchasing tickets, be sure to visit the official website here.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Cold Hart Shares New Single Candlelight PT. 2 Photo
Cold Hart Shares New Single 'Candlelight PT. 2'

Cold Hart is back with a new single titled “Candlelight Pt. 2” out now via Epitaph Records. This marks his first new music since 2022’s mixtape The OC Season 3 which features collaborations with alternative rap collective GOTHBOICLIQUE, including friends and collaborators Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Lil Peep.

2
311 Announce 30th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album Music Photo
311 Announce 30th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album 'Music'

Music features singles “Freak Out,” “Do You Right” (peaked at #27 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart), “Visit,” “My Stoney Baby” (featured in 2008’s Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay), and “Feels So Good.” The album was certified Gold by the RIAA in 1999 and peaked at #37 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

3
Captain Planet Drops New Album Sounds Like Home Photo
Captain Planet Drops New Album 'Sounds Like Home'

Taking a turn toward the more organic, retro sounds of artists who originally inspired him as a young musician, Charlie Wilder (aka Captain Planet) flexed his composer and bandleader muscles- incorporating horn sections, strings and acoustic drums more than the big club focussed electronic sounds he has often come to be known for. 

4
M. Ward Shares too young to die feat. First Aid Kit Photo
M. Ward Shares 'too young to die' feat. First Aid Kit

M. Ward is sharing “too young to die” feat. First Aid Kit, the final pre-release track from his upcoming album ‘Supernatural Thing,’ out this Friday. In the song’s new video, Ward is a security guard working the graveyard shift who starts to see the ladies of First Aid Kit appear in his security camera’s video feed.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023
Oliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a CrowdOliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a Crowd
Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1
Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET