Shannen Moser Releases New Album 'The Sun Still Seems To Move'

The Philadelphia-based artist Shannen Moser released their third studio album The Sun Still Seems To Move via Lame-O Records. Moser will celebrate the album's release with shows tonight in Philadelphia at Johnny Brenda's and on October 7 in Brooklyn, NY at Purgatory with support from Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears.

Last week, Stereogum published an extensive interview with Moser, calling it "an exceptionally moving folk album," while The New York Times included their latest single "Oh My God" in the Playlist with critic Jon Pareles proclaiming, "The music is thoughtful but determinedly physical." Today, Pitchfork included The Sun Still Seems To Move in their "9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now" roundup.

The album's opening song "Paint By Number" was included in BrooklynVegan's favorite songs of the week, Stereogum's 5 Best Songs of the Week, Pitchfork's Selects playlist and NPR Music's Viking's Choice playlist. The song was also praised by The Boot, Paste Magazine and WXPN, who proclaimed, "Shannen Moser pairs an arresting voice with vulnerable songwriting in a way that can quiet down the chattiest of rooms."

To piece together the patchwork of The Sun Still Seems To Move, Moser enlisted the help of their extended music community, including co-producer Alex Melendez, Tyler Bussey (Thank You Thank You/Strange Ranger), Julia Peters, Maxwell Stern, Tyler Carmody, Mark Nestman, Eric Muth and Josh Marre (Blue Ranger).

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

9/30: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's w/ Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears

10/7: Brooklyn, NY - Purgatory w/ Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears