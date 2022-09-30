Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shannen Moser Releases New Album 'The Sun Still Seems To Move'

Shannen Moser Releases New Album 'The Sun Still Seems To Move'

The album is now available via Lame-O Records.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

The Philadelphia-based artist Shannen Moser released their third studio album The Sun Still Seems To Move via Lame-O Records. Moser will celebrate the album's release with shows tonight in Philadelphia at Johnny Brenda's and on October 7 in Brooklyn, NY at Purgatory with support from Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears.

Last week, Stereogum published an extensive interview with Moser, calling it "an exceptionally moving folk album," while The New York Times included their latest single "Oh My God" in the Playlist with critic Jon Pareles proclaiming, "The music is thoughtful but determinedly physical." Today, Pitchfork included The Sun Still Seems To Move in their "9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now" roundup.

The album's opening song "Paint By Number" was included in BrooklynVegan's favorite songs of the week, Stereogum's 5 Best Songs of the Week, Pitchfork's Selects playlist and NPR Music's Viking's Choice playlist. The song was also praised by The Boot, Paste Magazine and WXPN, who proclaimed, "Shannen Moser pairs an arresting voice with vulnerable songwriting in a way that can quiet down the chattiest of rooms."

To piece together the patchwork of The Sun Still Seems To Move, Moser enlisted the help of their extended music community, including co-producer Alex Melendez, Tyler Bussey (Thank You Thank You/Strange Ranger), Julia Peters, Maxwell Stern, Tyler Carmody, Mark Nestman, Eric Muth and Josh Marre (Blue Ranger).

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

9/30: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's w/ Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears
10/7: Brooklyn, NY - Purgatory w/ Greg Mendez & Yours Are The Only Ears

TodayTix


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again' Music VideoVIDEO: William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again' Music Video
September 29, 2022

Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons 'The Goldens' join together in perfect harmony with the release of their music video, “If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again” from their three-album set, ‘Golden Classics.' Watch the new music video now!
The B-52s Officially Kick off Farewell TourThe B-52s Officially Kick off Farewell Tour
September 29, 2022

The B-52s have returned to the road one last time. Tonight, the iconic group will kick off their farewell tour at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The North American farewell tour will visit 11 cities across the U.S. and will run through November 11, climaxing at Atlanta’s legendary Fox Theatre.
Little Big Town's 'Mr. Sun' Debuts As Top Country Album By A Group in 2022Little Big Town's 'Mr. Sun' Debuts As Top Country Album By A Group in 2022
September 29, 2022

Mr. Sun, the 10th studio album from ACM, CMA and GRAMMY Award-winning band Little Big Town officially debuts as the Top Country Album by a group in 2022 in addition to taking the No. 1 spot as Current Country Album in pure album sales. The album also marks the band’s seventh debut in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.
Bree Runway Releases New Single 'THAT GIRL'Bree Runway Releases New Single 'THAT GIRL'
September 29, 2022

Produced by EASYFUNN (Charli XCX), the track is a sonic explosion of apocalyptic beats, distorted undulating synths and Bree’s menacing spitfire vocals, and instantly transports you from the grimy underground raves of East London to the fierceness of New York’s ballroom scene, via the luxe catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.
Jordan Davis Wraps Back-To-Back Sold-Out Nights at Nashville's Famed Ryman AuditoriumJordan Davis Wraps Back-To-Back Sold-Out Nights at Nashville's Famed Ryman Auditorium
September 29, 2022

Jordan Davis wrapped his headlining dates at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium last night, playing to a packed house of fans and industry during two back-to-back sold-out shows on Tuesday and Wednesday evening. The shows marked the chart-topping singer/songwriter’s first headlining dates at the famed venue.