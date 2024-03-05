Shane Smith & The Saints Release New Album 'NORTHER'

On March 30th, Shane Smith & The Saints will make their network television debut on CBS Saturday Morning.
Shane Smith & The Saints has released their long-awaited new album, Norther, on Thirty Tigers/Geronimo West Records. Norther is the Austin, TX band's first album in five years and has proven to be well worth the wait.
The 13-song collection features great songwriting, passionate performances, thought-provoking narratives, and Smith's arresting vocals backed by an exceptional band in the Saints, who effortlessly traverse rock, country, folk, and Americana. Norther has received high praise from the press.
The group's powerful new track “Fire in the Sky” expresses the deep love of a family and the fear of loss during wartime. “This song paints a picture with the darkest colors of war,” says Smith. “‘The ground was covered with tears of mothers and sweat-to-ashes and fire in the sky...' It tells a story of two brothers trying to make it back home from war and the oldest feeling the weight of his responsibilities to keep the younger safe and trying to follow guidance given by both of his parents.” Listen to “Fire in the Sky” HERE.
On March 30th, Shane Smith & The Saints will make their network television debut on CBS Saturday Morning. Last week, CMT premiered the group's new video for their song “Adeline” (view HERE). The band will make their Grand Ole Opry debut on March 26th.
Shane Smith & The Saints are currently on tour in support of Norther (see tour dates below). In 2023, the band sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium well in advance, both marking the first time they headlined the legendary venues. Other sell-outs last year include Chicago's Thalia Hall, Washington, DC's 9:30 Club, Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern, Cleveland's Beachland Ballroom, Asheville's Orange Peel, Atlanta's Variety Playhouse, and many more.
Shane Smith & The Saints is Shane Smith (acoustic guitar/lead vocals), Bennett Brown (fiddle), Dustin Schaefer (lead guitar), Chase Satterwhite (bass), and Zach Stover (drums).
Mar. 8 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
Mar. 24 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns
Mar. 26 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry
Mar. 30 – Abilene, TX – Outlaws & Legends
Apr. 5 – New Orleans, LA – Hogs for the Cause
Apr. 7 – Eagle Pass, TX – 57 South Music Fest
Apr. 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Syndicate Smokedown
Apr. 14 – Gonzales, TX – Cattle Country Festival
Apr. 26 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach
May 2-4 – Stillwater, OK – Calf Fry
May 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 14 – Copenhagen, DK – DR Koncerthuset Studie 2
May 16 – Utrecht, NL – Cloud Nine
May 17 – London, UK – Highways 2024
May 18 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
May 19 – Glasgow, SCT – Oran Mor
May 30 - June 2 – Panama City Beach, FL – Gulf Coast Jam
June 19 – Mack, CO – Country Jam
June 20 – Filer, ID – Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival
July 9 – Big Sky, MT – Big Sky Events Arena
July 19 – Eau Claire, WI – Country Jam 2024
July 20 – Brooklyn, MI – Faster Horses
Aug. 10 – Sikeston, MO – Bootheel Rodeo
Aug. 16-17 – Helix, OR – Wheatstock Music Festival
Sept. 1 – Dillon, MT – Montana's Biggest Weekend
Sept. 19-22 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Oct. 18-20 – Sacramento, CA – Goldensky 2024
Videos