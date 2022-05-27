Shane Codd Debuts New Single 'Rather Be Alone' & Announces First Us Headline Tour Dates

Breakout artist Shane Codd debuts his new single, "Rather Be Alone" today via Astralwerks. Sampling Whitney Houston's eternal classic, "It's Not Right but It's Okay," the track is made for the dance floor.

Earlier this month, the Irish hitmaker released the high-energy single "Love Me Or Let Me Go". Fans will now be able to hear Shane perform both songs live on his first US headline tour which kicks off on June 24th in Washington DC. The ten date cross- country run includes shows in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and more (see below for the full itinerary.)

Last year Shane released three consecutive US Dance Radio No. 1 singles, "It Ain't Right", "Get Out My Head" and "Always On My Mind" featuring Charlotte Haining. The tracks amassed over 110 million combined streams on Spotify alone. "Get Out My Head" was certified platinum in Shane's native Ireland and broke into the UK Official Top 10 Chart, peaking at No. 6. It drew wide support from an array of UK tastemakers, including Capital FM hosts Coco Cole and Mistajam, KISS FM's Charlie Tee and BBC Radio 1's Scott Mills.

Heavily influenced by the 90s and early-2000s dance sound, Shane's first big break came when he became a finalist at the 2018 "Breakout Producer" competition held by renowned Irish DJ Mark McCabe. He has since played in cities and towns across Ireland with additional UK and US dates to follow.

Listen to the new singleh here:

Shane Codd US Tour Dates

6/24 - Washington, DC - Soundcheck

6/25 - New York, NY - Somewhere Nowhere

6/25 Neptune, NJ - Headliners Nightclub

6/27 - Scottsdale, AZ - Maya Nightswim

7/1 - Columbus, OH - Galla Park

7/2 - TBA

7/8 - San Francisco, CA - Love & Propaganda

7/9 - Los Angeles, CA - Avalon

7/14 - Orlando, FL - Gilt

7/15 - Boston, MA - Mariel Underground

7/16 - Atlantic City, NJ - HQ2