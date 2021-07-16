Shan Vincent De Paul Teams Up With Award-Winning Producer Santhosh Narayanan for New Track 'Neeye Oli'

Tamil-Canadian rapper Shan Vincent de Paul teams up with award-winning composer and producer Santhosh Narayanan in their epic new hit "Neeye Oli". One of two singles to be featured in the upcoming dramatic sports film "Sarpatta", "Neeye Oli" is an anthem about perseverance while encouraging listeners to embrace their inner greatness. Its "Eye of the Tiger" vibe captures fan's attention from the very start with an epic lyrical collaboration from Tamil artist Navz-47. Their verbal jabs pair perfectly with Santhosh's high energy instrumental, transporting listeners directly into the boxing ring. The film "Sarpatta" will premiere on Amazon Prime this summer - it will be the first ever sports film by Acclaimed Director PA Ranjith. Featuring A-List actors like Ayra and Pasupathy, its anticipated success is expected to put Tamil-music on the map, with Shan, Santhosh and Navz-47 front and center.

In the video, we witness a celebration of Toronto's diversity through fashionable clothing designed by St. Lucian fashion designer Kyle Gervacy and his personal stylist Zola Zee (Jamaician) who coordinate their respective cultures where couture meets the ancient past and avant garde intersects with traditional gowns. All parties currently live in Toronto. In "Neeye Oli", the various cultures that represent Toronto have created a vibrant atmosphere to highlight the Tamil diaspora. The video's energy is contagious as it brilliantly brings the core feeling of the "Sarpatta" film to life.

About Santhosh Narayanan: Santhosh Narayanan is an Indian film composer and musician in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut as a film composer in the 2012 Tamil film Attakathi. His first independent single, "Enjoy Enjaami" reached over 267M+ Youtube views and 15M+ Spotify streams. And his most recent collaboration with the legendary DJ Snake on their "Enjoy Enjaami '' remix received high praises from the Spotify Single's program. He is also the first music director out of South Indian to be a part of the film, Jagame Thanthiram, which was exclusively released on Netflix Global (streamed in 190 countries). To date, Santhosh Narayanan has acquired 1.7M total listeners on Spotify, 544.3k Twitter followers and 116k followers on IG.

About Shan Vincent De Paul - Born in Sri Lanka - Shan and his family fled the country due to civil war and arrived in Canada as refugees. Shan channeled his Tamil Canadian experience into his art and continues to be a prominent voice in the South Asian community. After being a part of various rap groups in Toronto's independent scene, he released his debut album "Saviors" in 2016 which received high praises from publications like High Snobiety, CBC, Clash Magazine, Hip Hop DX and many more. The award-winning rapper is currently based in Toronto. After his album "Saviors'' was nominated for "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Song" at the 2016 Independent Music Awards, he went onto releasing his sophomore project "Trigger Happy Heartbreak" which garnered millions of plays across streaming platforms. Shan recently wrapped up his first headlining international tour in India where he performed at the VH1 Supersonic Festival. He was featured on the cover of GQ India's VIBE, Rolling Stone India, and has become a notable name within the Indian hip-hop scene. He will be releasing his third studio LP "Made in Jaffna'' August 2021.

Watch "Neeye Oli" on YouTube below!