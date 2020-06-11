Shamir Debuts the Music Video for 'On My Own'

Today, Philadelphia-based indie rock figurehead Shamir dropped an anthemic new music video filmed in quarantine, "On My Own." Premiered on Rolling Stone as Pride Month begins, this latest single comes from the artist's just-announced upcoming album out this fall. Produced by Kyle Pulley (Adult Mom, Kississippi), the track was originally written about the solace of being an introvert after a breakup, then morphing into an accidental quarantine anthem. Filmed in different areas around Shamir's house, the clothing is secondhand and the visuals are all his own. It follows a recent limited Bandcamp Day track released with proceeds supporting Center For Black Equity, BLM Philly and the Philadelphia Bail Fund.



Watch the video below!

With release date and name yet to come, this new album reimagines 90's Pop & Rock for the modern world, in what Shamir alludes to as his most accessible album since 2015's debut Ratchet. It's been a long road, over the last six years, to finally make the album that matched his vision - from becoming a globe-trotting touring act, taking a hard left turn stylistically, confronting his mental health issues and moving from his native Las Vegas to Philadelphia.



Coming together when Shamir met up with a songwriting hero, Lindi Ortega, this full-length is his most intimate, most crafted and a huge step forward in a transfiguration for the artist. Having adopted the iconography of the butterfly, the chrysalis has fallen away, and Shamir is floating. And he's barely 25 years old.



Even though Shamir launched a label in 2019, Accidental Popstar Records, the LP will be released on no label at all. For becoming widely known for R&B dance pop, the one constant through his move back toward guitar-driven indie pop -- through the critically acclaimed and ever-relevant Resolution, Revelations, Be the Yee, Here Comes the Haw and all the way to this year's surprise release Cataclysm -- has been his unmistakable voice, a countertenor piercing straight to the heart.



Though there are still flashes of synth and punctuated drum beats, ala his early releases, Shamir has taken a turn toward the post-hardcore '90s for further inspiration - from Olympia, Washington cult heroes Unwound to bands of the Kill Rock Stars orbit, taking everything into his own hands in the DIY tradition. Having delved into outsider music, country and punk, Shamir continues to create raw and vulnerable tunes, stripped down to their emotional core.



Earlier this year, Shamir also appeared in the Netflix documentary I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry and has toured with indie giants like Stars and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. A multi-talented artist, he acted as the voice of Draca on the Tiffany Haddish Netflix show Tuca & Bertie, appeared in a group cover of Document Journal shot by Ryan McGinley for Dior Homme, runs a TV column for Talkhouse - with much more to come.

Related Articles View More Music Stories