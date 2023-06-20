Shamarr Allen Releases New Single 'Internet Troll Anthem'

His new album will be available on Friday, August 18th.
New Orleans singer, songwriter, producer, trumpeter, and multi-instrumentalist Shamarr Allen has released his new single “Internet Troll Anthem” and announced his new album, True Orleans 2, a jubilant collection of original songs that melds the diverse styles of the Crescent City, will be available on Friday, August 18th.
Humorous and timely, “Internet Troll Anthem” gives a proverbial middle finger to the current chaotic state of internet culture. As the most uproarious track on True Orleans 2, the profane and hilarious track is an unexpected fusion of soul, hip-hop, and gospel that plays like quintessential Shamarr.
Watch the official music video for “Internet Troll Anthem,” which features New Orleans-based vocalist and performer James Martin.
True Orleans 2 was recorded and produced by Allen at his own studio in New Orleans and features the multi-talent playing trumpet, trombone, drums, keyboards, and bass as well as programming the electronic drums. The album includes a new version of the hometown favorite “Weekend Dance” featuring guest appearances by G. Love and Dee-1, with whom he has guested in the past.
The forthcoming 13-track set marks Allen’s first collection of new music in five years and follows his previous albums: Box Who In? (2009), 504-799-8147 (2011), and True Orleans (2018), the latter of which featured “Hit the Sean Payton,” a paean to the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl-winning coach that became a major local singalong success and viral hit.
Shamarr Allen is currently on the road supporting True Orleans 2 with headlining shows confirmed across the U.S. throughout the summer and fall. His 50-date upcoming tour schedule includes stops in Memphis, Rochester, Denver, Park City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Columbus, Washington DC, St. Louis and Austin. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit www.shamarrallen.com for more details, additions and ticketing information.
Active professionally in his hometown since his teens as a member of the Rebirth Brass Band, Shamarr is a stylistic synthesist who brings together many sounds indigenous to New Orleans, often in the same surprising track: the city’s traditional brass bands; the in-the-alley R&B of such ‘50s giants as Fats Domino; the steamy funk of ‘60s and ‘70s stars like the Meters and Allen Toussaint; the hard-hitting ‘90s rap of such breakout Cash Money and No Limit stars as Master P and Lil’ Wayne; and the booty-shaking bounce of new-millennium performers like Big Freedia (who was featured on “The Greatest Place in the World,” the lead-off track on the first True Orleans).
But his sources run well outside of the city limits, with Allen naming Willie Nelson as his favorite songwriter and Prince, Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, and many others as influences, thus resulting in what Shamarr has dubbed “bridge music” because of the way his music bridges a variety of styles and people. The versatile Allen has since collaborated with everyone from local icons such as Galactic and Harry Connick and international stars like Patti LaBelle, Lenny Kravitz, and Willie Nelson.
A turning point for Allen’s career came in 2009, when he not only released his debut album but had the honor of performing the National Anthem for President Obama in New Orleans, which resulted in an invitation to play at the esteemed Governor’s Ball at the White House. Since then, Allen has served as an official musical ambassador for the U.S. traveling to Brazil, Kazakhstan, Kurdistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and the Congo.
Though he’s traveled the world on behalf of his country, some of Allen’s most important charitable work takes place in his own backyard. For the past decade, Shamarr has been teaching music to local children, free of charge, at weekly sessions held in his mother’s home, with some of these students even performing at Allen’s Jazz Fest dates.
And in 2020, Allen launched his Trumpet Is My Weapon gun exchange program after a nine-year-old was killed and two other youngsters were wounded in a New Orleans shooting. Giving away some of his own horns and using donations and money raised online to buy instruments, Allen offered a trumpet to any New Orleans youth who turns in a gun — free of charge, no questions asked.
June 20th - Chapel Hill, NC @Cat's Cradle
June 22nd - Charleston, FL @ Pour House
June 23rd - Ocala, FL @ Levitt Pavilion
June 25th - Arlington, TX @ Levitt Pavilion
June 27th - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
June 28th - Wichita, KS @ WAVE
June 30th - Moab, UT @ The Moab Free Concert Series
July 1st - Dolores, CO @ Dolores River Brewery
July 2nd - Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership
July 5th - Glenwood Springs, CO @ Two Rivers Park
July 6th - Durango, Co @ Buckley Park
July 7th - Los Alamos, NM @ Los Alamos Summer Concert Series
July 22nd - Memphis, TN @ The Railgarten
August 3rd - Rochester, NY @ Party in the Park
August 4th - Rio Grande, NJ @ Rootstock Music Series
August 5th - Bethlehem, PA @ MusikFest
August 8th - Rockford, IL @ Japanese Gardens
August 11th - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Jazz Fest
August 12th - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Jazz Fest
August 16th - Denver, CO @ Dazzle
August 17th - Park City, UT @ Canyons Village
August 18th - Boise, ID @ Neurolux
August 19th - Carson City, NV @ Levitt Pavilion
August 20th - Palo Alto, CA @ Mitchell Park Amphitheater
August 23rd - San Francisco, CA @ Amados
August 24th - Colusa, CA @ Levitt AMP Series
August 25th - Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West
August 26th - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets
August 27th - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress
September 14th - Lafayette, CO @ Nissi’s
September 16th - Carlton, OR @ Dominio IV Winery
September 17th - Eugene, OR @ The Hult Center 10x10 Series
September 20th - Republic, WA @ School Workshop
September 21st - Republic, WA @ School Workshop
September 22nd - Republic, WA @ Republic Brewing
September 23rd - Baker City, OR @ Churchill School
September 24th - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
September 28th - Portland @ Jack London's
September 29th - Sisters, OR @ Sisters Folk Fest
September 30th - Sisters, OR @ Sisters Folk Fest
October 4th - Sioux City, IA @ Vanguard Arts
October 6th - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout
October 7th - Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern
October 8th - Washington, DC @ The Hill Center
October 12th - Albany, NY @ Lost and Found
October 13th - Plymouth, MA @ The Spire Center
October 14th - Cold Spring, NY @ Chapel Restoration
October 15th - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena
November 3rd - St. Louis, MO @ Broadway Oyster Bar
November 4th - Memphis, TN @ Railgarten
Photo credit: B. Dragon
