Shamarr Allen Releases New Single 'Internet Troll Anthem'

New Orleans singer, songwriter, producer, trumpeter, and multi-instrumentalist Shamarr Allen has released his new single “Internet Troll Anthem” and announced his new album, True Orleans 2, a jubilant collection of original songs that melds the diverse styles of the Crescent City, will be available on Friday, August 18th.

Humorous and timely, “Internet Troll Anthem” gives a proverbial middle finger to the current chaotic state of internet culture. As the most uproarious track on True Orleans 2, the profane and hilarious track is an unexpected fusion of soul, hip-hop, and gospel that plays like quintessential Shamarr.

Watch the official music video for “Internet Troll Anthem,” which features New Orleans-based vocalist and performer James Martin.

True Orleans 2 was recorded and produced by Allen at his own studio in New Orleans and features the multi-talent playing trumpet, trombone, drums, keyboards, and bass as well as programming the electronic drums. The album includes a new version of the hometown favorite “Weekend Dance” featuring guest appearances by G. Love and Dee-1, with whom he has guested in the past.

The forthcoming 13-track set marks Allen’s first collection of new music in five years and follows his previous albums: Box Who In? (2009), 504-799-8147 (2011), and True Orleans (2018), the latter of which featured “Hit the Sean Payton,” a paean to the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl-winning coach that became a major local singalong success and viral hit.

Shamarr Allen is currently on the road supporting True Orleans 2 with headlining shows confirmed across the U.S. throughout the summer and fall. His 50-date upcoming tour schedule includes stops in Memphis, Rochester, Denver, Park City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Columbus, Washington DC, St. Louis and Austin. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit www.shamarrallen.com for more details, additions and ticketing information.

Active professionally in his hometown since his teens as a member of the Rebirth Brass Band, Shamarr is a stylistic synthesist who brings together many sounds indigenous to New Orleans, often in the same surprising track: the city’s traditional brass bands; the in-the-alley R&B of such ‘50s giants as Fats Domino; the steamy funk of ‘60s and ‘70s stars like the Meters and Allen Toussaint; the hard-hitting ‘90s rap of such breakout Cash Money and No Limit stars as Master P and Lil’ Wayne; and the booty-shaking bounce of new-millennium performers like Big Freedia (who was featured on “The Greatest Place in the World,” the lead-off track on the first True Orleans).

But his sources run well outside of the city limits, with Allen naming Willie Nelson as his favorite songwriter and Prince, Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, and many others as influences, thus resulting in what Shamarr has dubbed “bridge music” because of the way his music bridges a variety of styles and people. The versatile Allen has since collaborated with everyone from local icons such as Galactic and Harry Connick and international stars like Patti LaBelle, Lenny Kravitz, and Willie Nelson.

A turning point for Allen’s career came in 2009, when he not only released his debut album but had the honor of performing the National Anthem for President Obama in New Orleans, which resulted in an invitation to play at the esteemed Governor’s Ball at the White House. Since then, Allen has served as an official musical ambassador for the U.S. traveling to Brazil, Kazakhstan, Kurdistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and the Congo.

Though he’s traveled the world on behalf of his country, some of Allen’s most important charitable work takes place in his own backyard. For the past decade, Shamarr has been teaching music to local children, free of charge, at weekly sessions held in his mother’s home, with some of these students even performing at Allen’s Jazz Fest dates.

And in 2020, Allen launched his Trumpet Is My Weapon gun exchange program after a nine-year-old was killed and two other youngsters were wounded in a New Orleans shooting. Giving away some of his own horns and using donations and money raised online to buy instruments, Allen offered a trumpet to any New Orleans youth who turns in a gun — free of charge, no questions asked.

Shamarr Allen 2023 Tour Dates

June 20th - Chapel Hill, NC @Cat's Cradle

June 22nd - Charleston, FL @ Pour House

June 23rd - Ocala, FL @ Levitt Pavilion

June 25th - Arlington, TX @ Levitt Pavilion

June 27th - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

June 28th - Wichita, KS @ WAVE

June 30th - Moab, UT @ The Moab Free Concert Series

July 1st - Dolores, CO @ Dolores River Brewery

July 2nd - Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership

July 5th - Glenwood Springs, CO @ Two Rivers Park

July 6th - Durango, Co @ Buckley Park

July 7th - Los Alamos, NM @ Los Alamos Summer Concert Series

July 22nd - Memphis, TN @ The Railgarten

August 3rd - Rochester, NY @ Party in the Park

August 4th - Rio Grande, NJ @ Rootstock Music Series

August 5th - Bethlehem, PA @ MusikFest

August 8th - Rockford, IL @ Japanese Gardens

August 11th - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Jazz Fest

August 12th - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Jazz Fest

August 16th - Denver, CO @ Dazzle

August 17th - Park City, UT @ Canyons Village

August 18th - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

August 19th - Carson City, NV @ Levitt Pavilion

August 20th - Palo Alto, CA @ Mitchell Park Amphitheater

August 23rd - San Francisco, CA @ Amados

August 24th - Colusa, CA @ Levitt AMP Series

August 25th - Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West

August 26th - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets

August 27th - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

September 14th - Lafayette, CO @ Nissi’s

September 16th - Carlton, OR @ Dominio IV Winery

September 17th - Eugene, OR @ The Hult Center 10x10 Series

September 20th - Republic, WA @ School Workshop

September 21st - Republic, WA @ School Workshop

September 22nd - Republic, WA @ Republic Brewing

September 23rd - Baker City, OR @ Churchill School

September 24th - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

September 28th - Portland @ Jack London's

September 29th - Sisters, OR @ Sisters Folk Fest

September 30th - Sisters, OR @ Sisters Folk Fest

October 4th - Sioux City, IA @ Vanguard Arts

October 6th - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

October 7th - Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

October 8th - Washington, DC @ The Hill Center

October 12th - Albany, NY @ Lost and Found

October 13th - Plymouth, MA @ The Spire Center

October 14th - Cold Spring, NY @ Chapel Restoration

October 15th - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena

November 3rd - St. Louis, MO @ Broadway Oyster Bar

November 4th - Memphis, TN @ Railgarten

Photo credit: B. Dragon