Sham Family Release Fuzzy And Suspicious 'Modern Myth'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Toronto punks Sham Family today release their first single of 2024 in the form of the fuzz-drenched, dynamic and critical 'Modern Myth' via Wavy Haze. The tune marks their first release since their 2022 self-titled EP, and is joined with a distorted video, writhing in monochromatic blue-tinged chaos.

The driving guitars and riotous crescendos of 'Modern Myth', produced by Graham Walsh (METZ, Alvvays, fed Up, Preoccupations), epitomise Sham Family's distinctive intersection of post-punk and post-rock.

Not ones to shy away from politically charged subjects, the band's latest single, acts as a cultural critique on society and the media's integrity, and the questionable narratives they may push. It speaks of an inherent distrust in the news, and how consumers are left to their own devices to decide what is a fabrication, what is real, and what is a distraction.

"'Modern Myth' takes on our society's obsession with creating and recreating stories rather than truths," says the band. "From National Enquirer alien babies to modern election interference, we have been consistently at odds trying to figure out what we actually know versus which fictions we've swallowed whole." Urgent, forthright, and rich in a thick, noisy distortion blanket, 'Modern Myth' is a postmodern anthem.

In a simultaneous act of defiance and impishness, Sham Family are etching their name in the wet concrete out front of the establishment. Hailing from the vibrant music scene of Toronto, Canada, the dynamic quartet is emerging as a prominent voice in the contemporary post-punk landscape.

To know Sham Family is to witness them perform live in the flesh. From the very first note, the room teeters between collective catharsis and a sort of beautiful, focused chaos. Blisteringly loud and remarkably lush, their live show is not only a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship of their music, but a downright physical feat. Broken strings, sweat, and the occasional minor lesion are collateral damage that only serves to strengthen their ultimate goal: deliver the loudest, most captivating show utterly possible.

Catching the attention of the newly formed Wavy Haze Records, spearheaded by indie icons Born Ruffians, Sham Family were the first non-Ruffians to join the label's esteemed roster. In 2022, they released their debut self-titled EP: a strikingly raw introduction to their leave-it-all-on-the-floor brand of shoegazey punk. The release quickly gained traction, propelling Sham Family onto stages across the United States and Canada.

"2 years of writing, experimenting and playing shows across North America has allowed us to grow into a much stronger band than we were when our debut EP was released." Sham Family shares. "While we still feel Sham Family is young, there's a confidence in all of our roles that wasn't there when we first started writing a few years ago."

Equipped with undying love for musical exploration and a maniacal dedication to wringing themselves dry at every single show, Sham Family are poised to carve out a distinctive presence at the forefront of the post-punk scene in Canada and beyond.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: @miketheneal