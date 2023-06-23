Shakey Graves Confirms Fall Tour Dates

Shakey Graves is set to head out on an extensive North American tour this fall kicking off September 21 in Phoenix with further stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30th, with an Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, June 27th. Fans can visit ShakeyGraves.com for a full list of dates, information, and to sign-up for the artist pre-sale.

In celebration, Shakey Graves is releasing a two song EP which includes “Ready or Not,” a duet with rising star Sierra Ferrell, and an intimate demo of the song. The original is already a bona-fide streaming hit, with over 15M global streams.

“This song was written in the mountains with my bandmate Cameron Neal, it was a quiet ballad about a lifetime and we loved it,” Shakey Graves’ Alejandro Rose-Garcia says. “Upon playing it more and more, it kept transforming and we recorded it in as many different ways as we could. In the back of my mind, I was always curious what it would sound like in the style of a fully produced 70’s pop duet, and upon talking to Cameron we both agreed that our recent tour mate Sierra Ferrell would knock it out of the park. As luck would have it, Sierra appeared in Texas for a brief weekend and we recorded her part in a couple hours. Suddenly, there it was, just as I had hoped and better than I had imagined. Ready or not has quickly become my all-consuming way of life.”

In addition to the newly announced tour dates, Shakey Graves will play a host of shows throughout the summer including Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic in Austin, TX, as well as package dates with Trampled by Turtles and Lucius, and shows with support from Abraham Alexander. Support for the fall tour will include Rayland Baxter, Flipturn and Sadurn. with more to be announced soon. More info/tickets HERE.

Shakey Graves is the moniker of Austin, Texas native Alejandro Rose-Garcia. Formed in 2011 as a one-man band, he self-released his beloved debut album Roll the Bones and followed with an EP in 2012, The Donor Blues. He signed with Dualtone Records in 2014 and released his breakout album And the War Came with the label that year. In 2015, Shakey Graves won the highly coveted “Best Emerging Artist” award at the Americana Music Awards.

His third studio album came in 2018 with the release of Can’t Wake Up, which received a host of critical praise from NPR Music—“he pulls it off in large part due to his storytelling prowess; these songs would be welcoming, even enthralling, in any style,” Billboard—“a lyrical powder keg”—and more. The album marked a stylistic turn for Shakey Graves, drawing on influences ranging from ranging from The Beatles and The Kinks to Elliott Smith, Broken Social Scene, Built to Spill and 90’s indie-rock.

In 2020, Shakey Graves released an EP entitled Look Alive and in 2021 re-released his much-lauded debut album in celebration of its tenth anniversary with Roll the Bones X, which featured a number of previously unreleased tracks. He has amassed over 595k in album sales and over 525 million streams in the US alone, and has two certified gold singles with “Dearly Departed” and “Tomorrow.”

TOUR DATES

July 4—Q2 Stadium, Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic—Austin, TX

July 9—Levitate Music and Arts Festival—Marshfield, MA

July 11—The Chicken Box—Nantucket, MA

July 12—The Chicken Box—Nantucket, MA

July 28—Bauhaus Brew Labs—Minneapolis, MN*

July 29—Bell’s Eccentric Cafe-Beer Garden—Kalamazoo, MI* (SOLD OUT)

July 30—Old Forester’s Paristown Hall—Louisville, KY*

August 2—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater—Wilmington, NC †

August 3—Firefly Distillery—North Charleston, SC ‡

August 4—Rabbit Rabbit—Asheville, NC ‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 5—Maymont Park—Richmond, VA ‡

August 6—The Ritz—Raleigh, NC †

August 8—The Atlantis—Washington, DC †

August 9—Lincoln Hill Farms—Canadaigua, NY †

August 11—The Pines Theater at Look Park—Northampton, MA*

August 12—The Green at Shelburne Museum—Shelburne, VT*

August 13—Guster’s On The Ocean—Portland, ME

August 15—Pier 17—New York, NY*

August 16—XL Live—Harrisburg, PA

August 17—Freeman Arts Pavilion—Selbyville, DE*

August 18—Stone Pony Summer Stage—Asbury Park, NJ

September 21—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ

September 22—BeachLife Ranch—Redondo Beach, CA

September 26—The Sound At Del Mar—Del Mar, CA

September 27—Orpheum Theater—Flagstaff, AZ §

September 30—Ace of Spades—Sacramento, CA §

October 1—Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas—Las Vegas, NV §

October 5—Vina Robles Amphitheatre—Paso Robles, CA §

October 6—Cascade Theatre—Redding, CA §

October 7—Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR §

October 8—Rebels and Renegades—Monterey, CA

October 10—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA §

October 11—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Vancouver, BC §

October 12—Knitting Factory Concert House—Spokane, WA §

October 13—Knitting Factory Concert House—Boise, ID §

October 14—Knitting Factory Concert House—Boise, ID §

October 15—Union Event Center—Salt Lake City, UT §

October 26—Longhorn Ballroom—Dallas, TX §

October 27—The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall—Houston, TX §

November 1—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN**

November 2—The Eastern—Atlanta, GA**

November 3—Avondale Brewing Company—Birmingham, AL††

November 4—Georgia Theatre—Athens, GA††

November 5—Neighborhood Theatre—Charlotte, NC††

November 6—The Signal—Chattanooga, TN††

November 8—Roxian Theatre—Pittsburgh, PA††

November 9—Toad’s Place—New Haven, CT††

November 11—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON††

November 12—Union Transfer—Philadelphia, PA

November 13—9:30 Club—Washington, DC††

November 14—Roadrunner—Boston, MA**

November 16—Agora Theatre—Cleveland, OH**

November 17—The Salt Shed—Chicago, IL**

November 18—The Sylvee—Madison, WI**

November 19—Egyptian Room-Old National Centre—Indianapolis, IN**

*with Lucius

† with Abraham Alexander

‡ with Trampled by Turtles

§ with Flipturn

** with Rayland Baxter

††Sadurn

photo credit: Barbara FG