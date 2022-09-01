Shae Nycole Releases New Single 'RUN IT UP' by Featuring CHOPPA

Shae Nycole has released her new single, "RUN IT UP," featuring Choppa.

"RUN IT UP" was written by Leavon Sweet, Keisha "Shae" Williams, Julian Blake Ray, Roy Dyshon Warren, Darwin "Choppa" Turner and produced by Leavon Sweet, Roi Chip Anthony and Jason "J.SOL" Lopez.

"Being a southern girl, I wanted to record a song that represented not only myself but my culture. I am from Louisiana and currently living in Nashville, so I was adamant about creating my own sound, so my producers and I created the SHAE GUMBO. We mixed flavors of New Orleans Bounce-R&B and Southern Soul together in one song," mentions Shae. "Its a record that came straight from my heart!," she adds.

"I am learning to put myself first!," shares Shae Nycole. The inspiration behind the song is very simple, "It's time to live, no matter what your going through, keep pushing. I have loved and I have lost, but I have also learned to win and now it's time to live again." "RUN IT UP" is available now on all streaming platforms via the Muse Music Group label imprint.

Following an explosive performance of her original music and R&B classics at the 2019 Essence Music Festival; Shae Nycole continues to increase her exposure after rave reviews on the release of her highly demanded EP, set to be released in early 2020! The multi-talented Shae Nycole is a 'Cajun Country' native, born and raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Mesmerizing audiences at an early age with her wide range of octaves, Shae Nycole credits her childhood choir director for exposing her to trailblazing female artist and influencing her to be a champion of confident, classy and sexy artists like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. Packing her strong gospel roots, classical training and sultry charm, she made the bold move to Nashville to continue astonishing audiences in the R&B circuit.

Her debut single "Ready" was independently released in 2015 and peaked at #34 on US Urban AC Top 40 Chart and #3 on the Indie Urban AC Charts. Shae Nycole explains that "Ready," simply stated is being "ready to live fearlessly and love unapologetically, fueling your own personal evolution.".

Shae Nycole teamed up with critically acclaimed Grammy, Emmy, and Dove award-winning producers to create her debut album (also titled "Ready"), having a second single released in late 2015 To promote her release, Shae Nycole toured the country headlining the "Shae Williams Ready tour, and later joined the, "I Love the Blues Tour" featuring Lenny Williams, Shirley Jones of Jones Girls, J Wonn, Lacee, Chris Ivy, Stoney Murphy, Donna Renae, and Dee Sounders. Shae Nycole has also traveled with the "Black Women's Expo" from Chicago to Las Vegas and from Los Angeles to Beaumont, Texas, gaining devoted fans at every stop.

Shae Nycole returned to her Cajun musical roots in the Fall of 2016 with new singles, "Eff Love," a Stridah Von (Ragnurok Pubishing) produced track that is an intense look into the female journey of moving forward from unfaithfulness, and "Zydeco" (featuring Boosie Badazz), an up-tempo Pierre Medor (The Medor Music Group) produced record that mixed Shae's love for her hometown with a touch of 'Mardi Gras Spirit.'

Shae Nycole continues to captivate the attention of new fans as she releases new content, touring alongside acclaimed artist such as Tank, Keith Sweat, 112, Avant, Plies, Rick Ross, Jon B and most recently Ginuwine.

Constantly striving to reach higher levels in the industry, Shae Nycole invested in herself, and started her own music label "Muse Music Group." Singer, songwriter, and actress Shae Nycole is telling her story in all of its unfiltered, unabridged, and unrestrained glory to bring empowerment back to the forefront of contemporary music.

Listen to the new single here: